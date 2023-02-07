A devastating bird flu outbreak at mink farms sounds alarm bells as some fashion brands won’t give up fur

Historically, mink fur has been a symbol of classic glamour and luxury. became.

With previous Covid-19 outbreaks already enacting bans on mink farms in several countries, the deadly H5N1 ‘bird flu’ virus spread from mammal to mammal on mink farms in Spain last week. A troubling new study made headlines after the infection was discovered. increase. Most major fashion brands have already abandoned all fur, but mink items are still found in the collections of some of the world’s biggest luxury brands.

according to paper In the scientific journal Eurosurveillance published last week, an outbreak of the H5N1 virus in a Spanish mink farm indicated the possibility of mink-to-mink transmission of the virus. So far, there have been confirmed cases of human infection through direct contact with birds, raising concerns about mammal-to-mammal transmission. Furthermore, this study showed that there may be mutations in the virus that increase the likelihood of transmission between mammals, including humans.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a clinical researcher at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute, said: “The problem is that if there is a severe infection that is more readily transmitted among these mink now, it is more easily transmitted between mink and other species such as humans, causing larger outbreaks in humans. Is it possible for it to spread more easily between people?”

An online search for mink fur clothing reveals mink fur merchandise for sale by brands such as The Row, Fendi, Oscar de la Renta and Philipp Plein. Brandon Blackwood, on the other hand, sells handbags and sandals in mink fur.Mink items from specialty fur brands such as Yves Salomon, Pologeorgis, Gorski, Burnett, Kelli Kouri and Reich are available at 24S, Harrods, You can still find it at various luxury retailers such as FWRD, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Harvey Nichols. The latter, his three retailers, have committed to phasing out all fur in 2023.

The $1,850 Fendi dyed mink fur sandal now carries Bergdorf Goodman’s Conscious Curation label. The label describes it as an initiative to “define clearly” sustainability “to make it easier for retailers to buy brands and products with confidence.” Bringing positive change to the world. “

Bogotch said there is “something unique to mink” that hastens the spread of the disease. “Minks and closely related animals often serve as models in laboratory settings,” he said.“There have been mammal-to-mammal transmissions before,” he said. [and] Not to this degree. And that’s why this is different. ”

This is not the first time mink farming has been asked to stop due to a viral infection. The H5N1 discovery has sparked a new wave of calls to close all mink farms in 2021, a policy already enacted in Italy and the Netherlands. temporarily After Covid-19 transmission between minks and humans on mink farms in Denmark in 2020. In 2022, the US House of Representatives passed a bill banning mink farming. Keeping animal skins 20+ countriesaccording to the Fur Free Alliance.

With these bans and the culling of millions of minks, Copenhagen Fur, the world’s largest fur auction house, closed this year.

A paper by researchers at the University of Copenhagen estimated the value of the global retail fur trade at $20.1 billion. The market has shrunk significantly over the last decade. Data on the size of the fur market pre-pandemic was valued at $40 billion, according to one data source. study Commissioned by the International Fur Federation in 2013 by PricewaterhouseCoopers Italia. As of 2018, market size estimates are $24 billion To $33 billion.

The University of Copenhagen paper also estimates that 25% of global production and 30-35% of global trade in raw mink hides have been eliminated as a result of Covid-19 measures.

There is now a growing call to accelerate the closure of mink farms around the world. In his New York Times op-ed by columnist Zeynep Tufekci published last week, Closure of all mink farms To reduce the risk of a pandemic of apocalyptic scale.and article In a scientific journal also run last week, another expert called for an end to mink farming, citing the “existential threat” of the H5N1 virus.

Mr Bogcoch said he does not have expertise in mink farming practices that call for specific policies, but stressed the fact that “status quo is not the way forward”.

“We have to be very careful about the possibility of transmission between different animal species,” he said.

Fashion brands operating mink farms are now in the minority. Most of the world’s largest luxury brands In recent years they have cut the fur from their production. This wave started before the Covid-19 pandemic. Brands such as Gucci (2017), Bottega Veneta (2018), Burberry (2018), Chanel (2018), Versace (2018) and Prada (2019) have been forced to close their doors due to animal rights and environmental concerns. Free. After the pandemic started they joined It is sold under all remaining Kering brands, as well as Chloé, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Moncler. Mink fur items from Oscar de la Renta are still available for purchase, Announced in 2021 Under pressure from Billie Eilish to ban the sale of fur products.

An LVMH representative said in a statement that the conglomerate still allows brands to produce fur products, but that it is “significantly enforcing our rules and practices.” , “The fur sector is already largely regulated by both government and industry standards, with public health, animal welfare and sustainability at the forefront of concerns. The company “mainly” sources its mink skins from Finland, North America and Canada. “The Group ensures that large-scale farming is privileged in its supply. Intensive breeding known to spread disease, often resulting in zoonotic diseases. “

Companies that continue to produce fur have fewer places to sell it than ever before.the sale of fur Complete ban As of January 1 of this year, in addition to Neiman Marcus and its subsidiaries in California, retailers such as Yux, Netta Porter Group, Farfetch, Bloomingdale’s, Nordtom, Macy’s and Myteresa all sell furs. was discontinued.

Overall, fur is rapidly dropping out of the fashion zeitgeist. London Fashion Week banned fur in his 2018 show. Copenhagen Fashion Week will join us in 2022. Margot Tenenbaum-themed runway show Baum und Pferdgarten featured the Zero mink coat.Schiaparelli’s recent viral fashion show with Kylie Jenner’s famous lion’s head dress went totally fake fur incident.

Market forces may be at work for brands phasing out fur as brands try to attract younger customers. In France, the global luxury capital, a 2021 poll by the French Institute for Opinion Research (IFOP) found: 90% of the population I am against fur. According to a 2019 Boston Consulting Group report, animal welfare is Top Sustainability Concerns And 64% of Gen Z and millennial shoppers say sustainability influences their purchasing decisions. However, demand for mink fur does exist, especially in other global markets. China For example, I am still interested in buying fur.

The question for legislators, brands, retailers and consumers now is how to proceed with mink farms in light of new H5N1 news. With the exception of LVMH, the brands mentioned in this article did not respond to comments or could not be reached.

“I know people want certainty and answers, but there is uncertainty, so it is important to communicate the uncertainty. is also important,” says Bogoch. “There is always the possibility of a pandemic with a virus much more serious than Covid-19.”