Magnetic hydrogel particles improve nanopore sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses

Recent advancements in next-generation sequencing and post processing amplification techniques have decreased the viral titers required for successful sequencing runs and accurate mutation detection27,28. While these advancements have generally improved the sensitivity of sequencing applications, for certain sequencing platforms there are still a significant portion of clinically relevant viral samples that cannot be sequenced due to low viral titers, samples in which there are insufficient nucleic acid molecules for bioinformatics tools to cover the entire reference genome while confidently distinguishing biological variation from error. More specifically, sequencing platforms “basecall”, or create readouts of the nucleotide fragments from the raw signals generated by the sequencer from the processed RNA samples. These basecalled fragments are compared and mapped against a database to identify the genomic taxonomy of the fragment. During this mapping process, differences will propagate between the analyzed sample and reference genome. These differences in readouts can be due either to real genetic mutations or to erroneous basecalling, the latter of which could be caused by either the sequencer itself or by insufficient nucleic acid material. Increasing the number of basecalled fragments clarifies this problematic overlap with greater read depths, increasing the confidence that detected variations are biological and not an artifact11,12,13,14,15.

The Oxford Nanopore MinION sequencing platform is a compact, low complexity third-generation sequencing technology that has significantly reduced the upfront cost typically associated with sequencing. Although this technology has many appealing advantages, the usable clinical sample pool is restricted to higher titer samples due to sensitivity and accuracy limitations29,30,31. We saw this limitation as an opportunity to examine potential enrichment strategies to enhance the amount of nucleic acid material being sequenced, increasing the available pool of clinical samples. To that end, we applied a magnetic hydrogel particle based (Nanotrap particle) front-end virus capture and concentration method to both contrived VTM and diagnostic remnant samples.

Magnetic Hydrogel Particles (Nanotrap particles) significantly improved sequencing results by capturing and concentrating SARS-CoV-2 from contrived samples, improving the output of two standard RNA extraction methods. Furthermore, we identified a general working concentration range of SARS-CoV-2 in which Nanotrap particles were shown to significantly increase the viral mapped reads of the ONT Mk1C sequencing platform. Sequencing and RT-PCR improvements were seen for both Nanotrap Particle Workflows 1 and 2. Relative to the results delivered by the RNA extraction kits without Nanotrap particle pre-processing, both workflows significantly improved total viral mapped reads of SARS-Cov-2 at multiple concentrations. Of the two workflows, greater improvements were seen with the column-based Nanotrap Particle Workflow 1 over its comparator. This workflow employed a larger sample volume, allowing for a more significant amount of enrichment relative to the comparator.

For the magnetic bead-based RNA extraction kit approach, viral mapped reads were generally higher across all concentrations for samples processed with and without Nanotrap particles, relative to the column-based RNA extractions. This suggests greater RNA extraction efficiency of the magnetic bead extraction kit, binding and eluting a higher percentage of RNA. RT-PCR results supported this theory; we observed that the magnetic bead approach allowed detection of SARS-CoV-2 at a tenfold lower concentration than the column-based approach. Viral mapped reads were higher for Nanotrap Particle Workflow 2 vis-a-vis Nanotrap Particle Workflow 1, although the concentration range for which Nanotrap particles significantly improved the number of reads was similar for both workflows, improving sequencing results for the higher concentration samples. While these higher concentrations are typically less problematic for traditional sequencing without pre-enrichment, improving high titer samples can still be useful as sequencing depth can be more quickly reached, thus reducing the time required for successfully sequencing and analyzing these sample types. RT-PCR results showed Nanotrap particle enrichment was efficacious for lower concentration samples for both workflows, suggesting that on an alternative sequencing platform with greater overall sensitivity, Nanotrap particles could also improve sequencing of these lower titer virus samples.

Additionally, results indicate that Nanotrap particle workflows improve sequencing and RT-PCR results of clinically relevant diagnostic remnant samples as compared to the workflows without Nanotrap particles. It appears that Nanotrap particles enhance remnant diagnostic sample sequencing results more significantly than contrived VTM samples. The samples processed in this study were chosen to represent a clinically relevant cohort, with Ct values ranging from 24–35. There did not appear to be a close correlation between Ct values and Nanotrap particle enrichment utility. Interestingly, most diagnostic remnant samples benefitted from Nanotrap particle enrichment regardless of viral concentration. This enhancement is even more compelling when considering the theoretical enrichment resulting from the difference in sample input volume. For Workflow 1 and 3 we expected an improvement of 10 × or 2.5 × relative to the samples processed without Nanotrap particles. Yet, this was far exceeded as we observed upwards of 40 × enrichment in the viral mapped reads of the diagnostic remnant samples. We postulate that VTM collected from humans typically contains greater biological debris, and as a result, the workflows without Nanotrap particles are more likely to be impacted by inhibition while the Nanotrap particle pre-processing reduces this detrimental material through additional sample clean-up. It is possible that the Nanotrap particle architecture enables the capture of the viral material of interest while reducing host cell debris and other contaminating material. The sequencing library preparation workflow assessed here relied on a polymerase-based amplification step which could be negatively impacted by human cellular material. Cleaning up background material while capturing and concentrating viral material would allow the Nanotrap workflow to improve this amplification step even further, thus generating greater total viral mapped reads for diagnostic remnant VTM samples. Additionally, this enrichment was observed for samples with lower Ct’s values, samples which would typically meet the qPCR criteria that dictates a “useful” sample for sequencing but still struggled to generate useful sequencing results in practice. This may indicate that the magnetic hydrogel workflow could be useful for not just low titer samples but also for clinical samples with higher concentrations that fail sequencing.

Nanotrap particles significantly improved viral mapped reads of a large majority of the diagnostic remnant samples for both workflows. As a result, viral genome coverage also increased for a majority of diagnostic remnant samples, increasing by 80% in certain diagnostic remnant samples. These data suggest Nanotrap particles could significantly increase the fraction of samples that could be used for sequencing, though a larger sample set should be run to confirm this. It is worth noting that some of the samples where there was not a statistically significant improvement when the Nanotrap particles were utilized, already had relatively complete genome coverage when processed without Nanotrap particles.

To further assess the practical utility of the improvement seen when using the Nanotrap particles, we also analyzed sequencing data using Pangolin and Nextclade, two bioinformatics tools that are commonly used globally to track and analyze SARS-CoV-2 variants32,33,34. These tools were selected based on their ability to detect and classify mutations, their data requirements for successful variant analysis, and their respective qualitative metrics dictating information quality. This provided a grading system that we used to better determine how impactful Nanotrap particle enrichment is for sequencing data. We observed that for a majority of the diagnostic remnant samples tested, the Nanotrap particle process enabled these bioinformatics tools to work more effectively and, for certain low-titer samples, allowed both Pangolin and Nextclade to complete a successful analysis that would have otherwise failed due to insufficient data. Nextclade was also able to better map the entire SARS-CoV-2 genome for Nanotrap samples, identifying more total mutations per sample relative to the [− NT] control. This suggests that Nanotrap particles potentially allow for researchers to more effectively track and detect variants that would go undetected without the enhanced sensitivity provided by the Nanotrap particle process.

In order for sequencing to become more useful in public health settings, sample throughput and workflow considerations must be addressed. Automated systems, such as the KingFisher automation platform, are readily scalable and already used as a processing tool in clinical laboratories35. Nanotrap particles improved the sequencing results of ten positive diagnostic remnant samples when processed using Nanotrap Workflow 3, demonstrating utility in a high throughput automated system. It is worth noting that this automated method would enable the processing of 96 samples in 1 h, which is significantly faster and far more user friendly than the manual-column extraction method, making this an attractive proposition for medium- to high-throughput laboratories.

In addition to SARS-CoV-2, Nanotrap particles have demonstrated use in capturing a broad range of viruses, including respiratory pathogens17,18,19,20,21. However, to date, no viral sequencing data has ever been published when using a Nanotrap particle workflow. Here, we confirmed previous reports showing Nanotrap particles can also capture and concentrate influenza A and RSV, two common respiratory viruses. We further demonstrated that our Nanotrap particle workflow is compatible with sequencing of multiple respiratory pathogens, increasing viral mapped reads of both viruses. This suggests that Nanotrap particle workflows can be used for the improvement of broad-scale viral detection by sequencing.

This study contains certain limitations, beginning with the number of samples assessed. A sufficient number of replicates were tested to determine a positive improvement provided by the Nanotrap particle process when sequencing VTM samples, but more samples should be run to better and more accurately quantify the fold-enrichment the workflow can provide. We also did not directly assess the Nanotrap particles’ ability to improve sequencing of different SARS-CoV-2 variants. However, given the general viral capture nature of the Nanotrap particles, we expect that sequencing improvements seen with the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 would correspond to improvements across most other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Future experiments could test this hypothesis by assessing Nanotrap particle enrichment of samples with known variants on the basis of increased detection. We could also create a testing pool of diagnostic remnant samples with known variants at lower titers to examine if the Nanotrap particle workflow can increase the number of available clinical samples for sequencing at one time. Additionally, since only contrived influenza A and RSV samples were examined, we cannot definitively assert at this time that the Nanotrap particle process is capable of sequencing these respiratory pathogens in more biologically complex media. We also did not examine what occurs in samples that are co-infected with multiple viruses. This could potentially bias the Nanotrap particles towards a specific virus should that virus have higher affinity for the Nanotrap particles than others. Future experiments should examine how Nanotrap particles behave in a co-infected sample, along with using more clinically relevant diagnostic remnant samples containing influenza A or RSV. There is also room to explore additional applications of this approach to alternative sample types, including oral fluid (which could be used for less invasive viral respiratory testing) and wastewater (which could be used to conduct surveillance of viral respiratory pathogens in communities). Going forward, we plan to address each of these areas so that we can continue examining viral surveillance applications with this versatile enrichment technology.

Overall, this study indicates that magnetic hydrogel particle (Nanotrap particle) enrichment allows for sequencing of challenging clinical samples in VTM using the ONT MinION Sequencer, samples which otherwise may not have been suitable for sequencing. Because our method requires no filtration or centrifugation steps, this approach is compatible with medium- and high-throughput environments, including the KingFisher automation platform. Additionally, a magnetic hydrogel particle (Nanotrap particle) concentration method paired with an ONT sequencing platform allows for more accessible sequencing efforts. Given both technologies’ relatively low cost and portability, this combined system could potentially be deployed in areas with limited laboratory resources and limited access to more traditional sequencing equipment.