Risk Factors for Chronic Kidney Disease in Children: Research | Health





chronic kidney disease (CKD) is rare, complicates research, and leaves large gaps in the quantity and quality of data that inform young patients of the condition. Its use is limited by its relatively small sample size for disease stage. In a new study led by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Nemours Children’s Health, researchers analyzed electronic health record data from PEDSnet, a national multicenter pediatric network, to study a large cohort of children with CKD. We overcome the scale problem by identifying Assess CKD progression and examine clinical risk factors Decreased renal functionThe findings were published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Also read: Kidney Disease: Foods That Lower Creatinine Levels “The overarching goal of this project was to demonstrate that real-world EHR data could be used to model renal decline in children. Chronic kidney disease in children is rare As such, there are very few high-quality studies to inform clinical decision-making,” said Caroline Gluck, M.D., Ph.D., a nephrology physician at Nemurs Children’s Health, Delaware. “What is a prospective cohort study? By contrast, this study represents an unbiased study: a sample of the US source population and, to our knowledge, the largest cohort of children with CKD to date.” To better understand the factors that contribute to the decline in renal function in patients with CKD, researchers conducted a survey of six pediatric health system data from the PEDSnet database seen from January 1, 2009 to February 28, 2022. Focused on children. Researchers identified 11,240 (0.157%) with CKD. They divided the group into subcohorts based on the type of CKD: glomerular, non-glomerular, and malignancy-related. CKD progression was determined based on estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). It is an index of kidney function calculated based on serum creatinine levels that determine the stage of kidney disease. the need for long-term dialysis; and the need for a kidney transplant. Researchers found that the following attributes of children with CKD were associated with rapid decline in renal function: high levels of protein in the urine (proteinuria); hypertension; young age; higher CKD; male sex; For example, during a mean follow-up of 5 years, his 40% of patients with glomerular CKD required long-term dialysis or transplantation or their eGFR decreased by more than 50% of his, whereas the same was true for only a minority of patients. It hit 13%. Non-glomerular CKD. Given the size of the population analyzed in this study (which has a high CKD burden but also included children with cancer who have been excluded or underestimated in previous studies), the findings suggest that CKD in children It can be widely applied to groups. “Children with risk factors identified in our study are of particular concern for progression of CKD and may be candidates for comparative efficacy studies to preserve kidney function,” said Philadelphia. said senior author Michelle Denburg, M.D., MSCE, a nephrologist at a children’s hospital. -CHOP Pediatric Center of Excellence Innephrology and she is Director of the Penn-CHOP Kidney Innovation Center. “The findings and methodologies of this study are in line with CKD, including the PRESERVE study co-leading with Dr. This study will also serve as a roadmap for using the EHR data network to appropriately enhance research in rare diseases. There is a possibility. This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes. Only changed the heading.

