Breast Cancer: A Quick Guide to Prevention, Detection, and Diagnosis
Breast cancer is currently paving its way to become the number one cancer for women in India. Awareness of prevention, early detection and treatment options must therefore be ensured. Talking about it can change stigma about breast cancer. As knowledge improves and stigma disappears, more and more women will gain an advantage. With this in mind, here are some important things to know about breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Tips to prevent cancer
breast cancer prevention Most of the time it’s through avoiding some high-risk factors, lifestyle changes, and attitude changes.
* Maintaining a healthy weight plays an important role in preventing most lifestyle diseases. Breast cancer is no different.
*Women should indulge in a minimum of 15-45 minutes of physical activity each day apart from walking, physical games such as badminton, and daily household chores such as dancing. helps.
*Limiting alcohol intake and avoiding smoking significantly reduces the risk of developing breast cancer. Women, especially those with a family history of breast cancer or other high risk factors, should definitely consider avoiding alcohol and smoking.
*Breastfeeding is known to play a role in preventing/protecting breast cancer. The longer you breastfeed, the less likely you are to get breast cancer.
* Certain hormone therapies are known to increase the risk of breast cancer. For example, oral contraceptives. However, the clinical utility of hormones in providing women with reproductive options, the role of hormones in the management of dysfunctional uterine bleeding, and the role of hormones in other problems such as refractory post-menopausal problems remains largely unknown. It far outweighs the risk of breast cancer.
If you are at high risk for breast cancer due to an associated medical history, be sure to discuss your medication strategy with your doctor when starting medication.
early detection of breast cancer
Early detection of breast cancer has proven to be the single most useful step towards curing this disease. The earlier it is detected, the longer the cancer-free survival and the minimal need for treatment. Below are some early detection strategies.
1.Self-diagnosis
self breast exam The most important of them. It’s easy to learn. See your OB/GYN and ask about the same. If you suspect a lump or change, see your gynecologist immediately.
2. Evaluation
It is also important to get regular evaluations. General advice is to have her annual physical evaluation by her doctor/gynecologist to assess for any abnormalities.
3. Imaging
The third key to detection is, of course, imaging. Menstruating women should have serial ultrasounds of their breasts called sonomammography. Postmenopausal women are advised to have a mammogram (x-ray). The frequency of testing depends on many factors, including medical history and laboratory findings.
breast cancer treatment
In the unlikely event that breast cancer is suspected, the next investigation would be to use a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis. This is usually done by fine needle aspiration (FNAC) of the found mass and fine needle aspiration of other additional masses such as lymph nodes.
Furthermore, breast cancer treatments are diverse. It depends on the size of the mass, extent of spread, and clinical details of the patient. Choices are surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or a combination of the three.
Also read: Breast cancer treatment taught me to put myself first, says 52-year-old survivor
The last word
What we need to understand and spread in today’s world is the idea that breast cancer is not uncommon. However, it can be detected very early and treated appropriately without affecting an individual’s lifespan. A woman who has not been evaluated by herself or her doctor because of a lack of knowledge or because of the various stigma associated with diagnosing cancer, especially breast cancer.Awareness is key.
