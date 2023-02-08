Patient Satisfaction with Physician Related to Completion of Bariatric Surgery





According to a multicenter study involving UT Southwestern and the UTHealth School of Public Health, patient satisfaction with their physician can influence their decision to undergo bariatric surgery. JAMA network open. Physician-patient relationships can have a powerful impact on health care decisions made by people with severe obesity and related complications. A modifiable risk factor. “

Jaime Almandoz, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Endocrinology, Medical Director of Weight Wellness Programs, Study Co-Author Despite the relatively low risks and high benefits of bariatric surgery, only about half of eligible and referred patients for bariatric surgery complete the procedure. Bariatric surgery, commonly known as weight loss surgery, can reduce the risk of serious complications associated with obesity, including type 2 diabetes. fatty liver disease, and hypertension. Notably, bariatric surgery utilization is even lower in Hispanic or non-Hispanic black patients compared with non-Hispanic white patients. “More than 40% of adults in the United States suffer from obesity, and bariatric surgery is the most effective treatment for severe obesity,” Dr. Almandoz said. “In addition to improving weight, the data show that people who undergo bariatric surgery are more likely to have a better quality of life and a longer life expectancy than those who do not.” Lack of insurance coverage, concerns about surgical complications, and language barriers are known to affect uptake, but these are the main reasons for the low proportion of patients choosing to undergo surgery. Not the cause. Although the patient-physician relationship in obesity treatment is receiving increasing attention, little is known about how this relationship influences patient decision-making. Dr. Almandoz et al. found that relationships with physicians were funded by the National Institutes of Health and by Sarah Messiah, Ph.D., MPH. Luyu Xie, Ph.D., Pharm.D. The study involved her 408 patients who were referred to bariatric surgery clinics or medical obesity programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area between July 2019 and her May 2022. 124 completed the surgery. Researchers assessed the bariatric surgeon-patient relationship through a patient satisfaction questionnaire and correlated the results with whether the patient had undergone bariatric surgery. Key factors associated with successful completion of surgery include patient perception of physicians, clinic ability to perform surgery appropriately, communication, accessibility, and convenience. “These may identify areas of interest for future interventions,” said Xie, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow at the UTH Health School of Public Health and lead author of the study. “Certainly, future research is needed to establish effective strategies for improving patient satisfaction in ethnically diverse obese patients.” “Our findings suggest that focusing on these key factors and building trust with patients may help increase the use of bariatric surgery to treat obesity,” said Dr. Almandoz. suggests. Other UTSW researchers who contributed to this study include Jeffrey Schellinger, Carrie McAdams, and Benjamin Schneider. This study was funded by a grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, National Institutes of Health (R01MD011686). Dr. McAdams holds the position of Fisher Family Distinguished Professor of Women’s Mental Health Research. sauce: UT Southwestern Medical Center Journal reference: Sher, L., and others. (2022) Association of patient satisfaction with the patient-physician relationship and completion of bariatric surgery by race and ethnicity in US adults. JAMA network opened. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.47431.

