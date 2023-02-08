Changes in gut microbiota associated with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome





Two separate studies published today in Cell hosts and microorganisms Findings Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) is Associated with Decreased Levels of Microbes Known to Produce Butyrate Fatty Acids in the Gastrointestinal tract microbiomeResearchers say the findings may partly explain how the immune system is disrupted in people suffering from ME/CFS. Associate Professor at The Jackson Institute, one of two papers. “However, these findings are a prelude to many other mechanistic experiments that we hope to conduct to further our understanding of ME/CFS and its underlying causes.” Brent Williams, assistant professor at Columbia University and senior author of the second paper, said: research show that there is a strong bacterial signature of gut dysbiosis in patients with ME/CFS. By identifying structural and functional disorders of the microbiome in chronic diseases that affect the quality of life of millions of people, we can help expand this growing area of ​​research. “ ME/CFS is a chronic, complex, systemic disease associated with neurological, immunological, autonomic, and energy metabolism dysfunctions whose causes remain unknown. The disease tends to be heterogeneous, and patients with ME/CFS present with a wide variety of symptoms, making it difficult to study. However, it has recently emerged as a potential cause of ME/CFS. In Oh’s study, the team used shotgun metagenomics to collect microbiome samples from both 74 patients with short-term ME/CFS, defined as patients diagnosed in the past 4 years, and 75 patients with long-term ME/CFS. compared. Over 10 years. The study also included 79 age- and sex-matched healthy controls. Patients with short-term illness showed many changes in microbiome diversity, particularly depletion of microorganisms known to be butyrate producers.Butyrate protects the integrity of the intestinal barrier. and plays an important role in regulating the immune system. By comparison, long-term ME/CFS patients had restored gut microbiota and were more similar to healthy controls. However, these participants had accumulated many changes in plasma metabolites, including those associated with the immune system. There were differences at the cellular level. Future research will focus on further subdividing patients by disease characteristics, including those with conditions frequently associated with ME/CFS, such as irritable bowel syndrome and neuroinflammatory disease, Oh said. “This will help us identify the specific microbial and metabolic factors associated with this disease,” she said. A Columbia study, led by Williams, used shotgun metagenomic sequencing to examine the microbiomes of 106 ME/CFS patients and 91 healthy controls matched for age, sex, geography, and socioeconomic status. I was. In this study, patients were recruited from her five different facilities across the United States to control for microbiome differences that may exist in different geographic regions. This study also examined the levels of microbial species in the stool. The study found a significant relationship between the severity of fatigue symptoms and levels of certain types of gut bacteria, especially called butyrate-producing bacteria. Faecalibacterium prausnitziiWe also found that patients with ME/CFS had a higher total stool bacterial load and a disturbed interaction between bacterial species. “While these findings do not definitively indicate a causal relationship between microbiome disorders and symptoms, these microbiome-symptom relationships are potentially viable for future therapeutic trials.” “It presents possible and manipulable targets,” Williams said. It may provide direct evidence that endogenous bacteria influence the development of chronic symptoms.”

