Outcomes across the COVID-19 pandemic period in breast cancer patients in Europe













A study using data from the European OnCovid Registry reported in Journal of Clinical Oncology, Tagliamento et al. found that the severity of COVID-19 infection in breast cancer patients was reduced during the Omicron mutation stage of the pandemic. In addition, a full vaccine course (defined as 2 doses/booster) versus no vaccination was associated with a significantly reduced risk of adverse outcomes. Researchers said: To better inform clinical practice in the absence of patients undergoing active cancer therapy included in vaccination trials, contemporary real-world studies of outcomes and vaccination impacts at different pandemic stages evaluation is required. “ Survey details The study included pre-vaccination (27 February 2020 to 30 November 2020), alpha delta (1 December 2020 to 14 December 2021), and Omicron (12 December 2021). 15 May to 31 January 2022) using data from OnCovid Registry participants. This study used the inverse probability of a treatment-weighted model adjusted for country of origin, age, number of comorbidities, tumor stage, and receipts to compare naive patients with two doses/boost (fully We also compared the severity of CFR-28 and COVID-19 in vaccinated patients. Systemic anticancer therapy within 1 month of diagnosis of COVID-19 Main findings This study included 613 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in three phases of the pandemic: 392 (63.9%) in the pre-vaccination phase, 164 (26.8%) in the alpha-delta phase, It consisted of 57 individuals (9.3%) in the Omicron stage. . Analysis of CFR-28 showed comparable mortality estimates for the three phases (13.9%, 12.2%, and 5.3%, respectively; overall P. =.182). However, a significant improvement in results was observed across the three phases, largely reflecting better results in the Omicron phase. COVID-19 complications (26.0%, 25.0%, 7.0%; overall P. = .007)

Hospitalization due to COVID-19 (57.0%, 49.0%, 24.5%; overall P. < .0001)

receive treatment specific to COVID-19 (59.2%, 44.1%, 20.0%; overall P. < .0001)

Receipt of oxygen therapy (40.1%, 34.9%, 19.5%; overall P. = .028). No significant difference was found in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions. Of the 566 patients eligible for vaccination analysis, 72 (12.7%) were fully vaccinated and 494 (87.3%) were unvaccinated. Outcomes for alpha-delta and omicron-naive patients were similar to those for pre-vaccination. Vaccinated versus non-vaccinated patients had significantly better CFR-28 outcome (odds ratio) [OR] = 0.19, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.09–0.40), hospitalization for COVID-19 (OR = 0.28, 95% CI = 0.11–0.69), COVID-19 complications (OR = 0.16, 95% CI = 0.06–0.45), COVID-19 receipt– Specific treatment (OR = 0.24, 95% CI = 0.09–0.63) and receiving oxygen therapy (OR = 0.24, 95% CI = 0.09–0.67). The benefit of vaccination was not significant for ICU admission (OR = 0.12, 95% CI = 0.02–1.05). “Our findings highlight a consistent reduction in COVID-19 severity in breast cancer patients during the European Omicron outbreak. [SARS–CoV-2] Immunization courses are strong determinants of improved morbidity and mortality from COVID-19. “ Alessio Cortellini, MD, PhD,of Department of Surgery and Oncology, Imperial College Londonis the corresponding author Journal of Clinical Oncology article. Disclosure: This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health Imperial Biomedical Research Center, Wellcome Trust Strategic Fund, and the Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul Cancro. For full disclosure of the study authors, please see: ascopubs.org. The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ascopost.com/news/february-2023/covid-19-outcomes-across-pandemic-phases-in-european-patients-with-breast-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos