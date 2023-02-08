Diabetes-Related Phthalate Exposure in Middle-Aged Caucasian Women







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Among middle-aged women participating in a large longitudinal study, certain phthalate metabolites were associated with increased incidence of diabetes over 6 years. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. “because [the past 6 decades] of Increase in diabetes patients Consistent with the increasing use of synthetic chemicals in industry and commerce, many synthetic chemicals have been found to disrupt energy and glucose metabolism in models. Mia Q Penn, MPH, BSc, Written by a doctoral student and a colleague in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Middle-aged Caucasian women exposed to some phthalate metabolites are more likely to develop diabetes. Source: Adobe Stock

Researchers analyzed data from the ongoing National Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health (SWAN) multi-pollutant study to evaluate environmental chemicals in 1,400 SWAN participants (median age, 49.4 years, 51.6% Caucasian). , 20.3% black, 28.2% Asian). Exposure assessment using biosamples from the 1999-2000 and 2002-2003 study visits. The researchers did not include Hispanic women, as all Hispanic participants were recruited from the same study site. Researchers measured 11 phthalate metabolites in spot urine samples collected at each study visit during these timelines and collected diabetes cases occurring between 1999-2000 and 2005-2006. Did. Over 6 years, 61 women (4.7%) developed diabetes. Several high molecular weight phthalate metabolites were associated with increased diabetes incidence in all women included in this study. However, none were statistically significant, and according to the researchers, there were corrections for the effects of race and/or ethnicity. In Caucasian women, diabetes was associated with every doubling of concentrations of monoisobutyl phthalate, monobenzyl phthalate, monocarboxyoctyl phthalate, monocarboxyisononyl phthalate, and mono(3-carboxypropyl) phthalate. 30% to 63% higher. Incidence (HR = 1.63; 95% CI, 1.18-2.25 for monoisobutyl phthalate; HR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1.03-1.65 for monocarboxyisononyl phthalate), the researchers wrote. Nevertheless, phthalates were not associated with diabetes incidence in black or Asian women. According to the researchers, these racial and/or ethnic differences in the association between phthalates and diabetes incidence should be evaluated in future studies. “These findings suggest that exposure to phthalates may potentially contribute to diabetes, but further understanding of the effects of phthalates on glucose homeostasis and diabetes is important.” “This requires further research,” the researchers wrote. It justifies continued investment.”

