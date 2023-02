If immunity is innate, what influences our ability to fight infections?

This story is part of a series commemorating International Women’s and Girls’ Science Day.join us Honoring Institute Leaders Who Take Research to New Heights. Dr. Balyn Zaro, assistant professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco, is interested in genetic differences in the innate immune system. Ultimately, these differences can affect the efficacy of the medicines we take. Her lab investigates the causes and consequences of genetic variability in the immune system, and hopes her findings will lead to better treatments for all patients. Balin Zalo

Assistant Professor of Medicinal Chemistry PhD Chemistry, University of Southern California Graduated from University of Southern California, Department of Chemistry What attracted you to this research? I have long been interested in the differences in the human immune system. In the clinic, it is seen in patient responses to immunotherapy. Immunotherapy helps fight infections, cancer, and other diseases. A subset of patients, about 20%, respond very well to treatment, but we still don’t know why. Identifying and understanding these differences could revolutionize how we treat human disease. What inspired you to study the innate immune system? Much research has been done on the adaptive immune system, a system that humans develop throughout their lives. I was surprised at how little is understood about the innate immune system. What are “self” and “non-self” in terms of the innate immune system? Innate immunity works by recognizing ‘self’ and ‘non-self’. It encounters other cells, such as bacteria, throughout the body and asks if they belong there. This process has been assumed to be the same among humans. Research in my lab suggests that this process is less identical than previously thought and is currently under investigation. Not necessarily. How will this affect people’s ability to fight infections? Some people seem unable to rid their bodies of bacterial infections with traditional antibiotic administration. Our findings suggest that some people respond better to antibiotics than others, It may provide an explanation as to why it clears infections better. What does this research look like in the lab? We use Lyme disease as a model of infection. We want to know why some people respond better to Lyme’s treatment than others. We are also asking how our bodies detect other self and non-self cells differently. and may explain what to destroy. Immunotherapy is advancing cancer treatments, but people respond very differently. We want to understand why these differences exist. This can lead to more targeted treatments and help more patients. to the next: Why Stem Cell Therapy Doesn’t Work for Older Patients Dr. Leanne Jones studies how stem cells are influenced by their environment to change into one type of cell or another. Details of their research

