



The most important factor is exercise, especially starting at a young age Today, we’re obsessed with health and wellness, but bone health isn’t talked about much. Professor Moira O’BrienProfessor Emeritus of Anatomy TCD is the founder of Irish Osteoporosis Societyparticipate in brendan o’connor show upon RTE Radio 1 We discuss the problem and what we can do to prevent it. (This piece contains excerpts from the conversation, edited for length and clarity – you can hear the full discussion above). First, good news. “Osteoporosis is preventable and can be treated if the cause is found. Low sex hormones are the most common cause,” O’Brien explains. If you have a family history of osteoporosis, you have a 70-80% chance of developing osteoporosis. “In both men and women, high levels of stress increase cortisol levels and decrease levels of sex hormones. Small glands that control it take up calcium from the bones. As a result, the bones lose their internal structure, become brittle and break very easily. Your consent is required to load this rte-player contentUse rte-player to set cookies on your device and manage additional content that can collect data about your activity. Please review the details and agree to load the content.Manage settings From Today on RTÉ Radio 1 Claire Byrne on Osteoporosis with GP Dr. Marie Finn O’Brien says exercise is important, especially at an early age. Reduce the amount of bone you have. “But kids don’t do anything. They move their thumbs, but they don’t walk. A lot of them don’t walk. And if you’re walking, you have to change your speed. When we were young, we did physical education and exercise, either working out every day or dancing. Proven Even just doing star jumps and jumps between classes improved my bone density.” O’Brien says it’s important to vary your exercises. “Bones respond to differences in tension. If you run very fast all the time, you won’t get the same result as if you ran for five minutes. Jumping, running and short jumps are what we call weight bearing.” From Mooney Goes Wild on RTÉ Radio 1, Fergus Sweeney reports on osteoporosis in men Speaking of diet Vitamin D It’s essential, and O’Brien says you can’t go wrong with milk. “You also need the highest quality protein, and it comes from milk and dairy products. There are so many myths about osteoporosis and food. higher. “You need to drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day. Drinking a lot of strong tea, coffee, caffeine and alcohol can lead to dehydration, dehydration is 2%. Mental and physical efficiency is reduced by 20%, making you more likely to trip and fall and get a urinary tract infection. You run in and trip and fall, or if you have osteoporosis, you break your hip joint.”

