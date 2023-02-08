Mpox is boiling south of the border, threatens resurgence

“Countries need to invest in vaccines, educational campaigns and effective treatments for those who get sick,” said David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors. “The United States’ neighbors who do not invest in a broader approach to the problem will ultimately affect the United States,” he said.

So far, things look good here. Last summer, over 450 cases a day were on the verge of spiraling out of control, and now the mpox are all but gone. CDC report As of February 1, an average of 2 new infections per day.

But around the world, cases began to rise again late last month, According to the World Health Organization, a decision will be made on Thursday whether the outbreak still constitutes an international emergency. The number of reported cases worldwide is just over 400, with most new cases occurring in the Americas and Africa.

Of the 13 countries with increases, Mexico had the highest weekly increase, reaching 72 cases.

The United States’ southern neighbor is now one of the ten countries with the highest overall number of cases during the current outbreak. However, unlike her nine other countries, including the United States, Spain and France, Mexico does not appear to have a vaccine against her mpox, nor plans to do so.

Mexico’s top health officials claim the injection’s safety and effectiveness have yet to be proven.

Mexico’s health secretary, Jorge Alcocer Varela, told the Senate in November that the vaccine had not prevented people from developing symptoms. It said it did not encourage its use. Mexican media coverage.

Choosing not to be vaccinated

The mpox strain that took the world by storm last year isn’t particularly lethal. WHO knows at least 90 people have died in the current outbreak. However, the disease can cause painful rashes. Although it is endemic in parts of Africa, it has never been as widespread in the United States as it was last year.

Preliminary data on the effectiveness of Jynneos, released by the CDC in September, the vaccine used by the United States and many other countries to fight the outbreak, contradict Mexico’s health secretary. were 14 times less likely to be infected than unvaccinated people. the CDC said.

Has been updated data since showed Two doses given four weeks apart are nearly 70% effective in preventing the development of mpox requiring medical attention.

U.S. health officials say the decline in cases here is due to public health officials last summer reporting that people most likely to contract the disease: gays and bisexuals who regularly had sex with multiple partners. I think it’s the result of efforts to get the vaccine to men.

The United States has worked with state officials and community groups to make this shot available at large events for the LGBTQ community. Fewer than 700,000 people have received the full two doses, but public health officials say most of those at highest risk have, combined with education about the need to change their sexual behavior, to reduce the disease. I believe it helped eradicate it.

Mexico’s health secretary did not respond to an emailed request for an interview.

Representatives of Mexico’s LGBTQ community took to the streets last summer to demand a vaccine.Those who can afford to travel and obtain a visa I went abroad and received vaccinations.

Ricardo Baruch, a public health activist who works on LGBTQ issues, said, “In Mexico, the government was never really interested in actually buying the vaccine. , he said, was another way to show that “they didn’t really care about the outbreak.”

Civil society organizations intervened to inform gay men of the risk of infection, Baruch said. He believes community members have taken additional precautions.

But it is unsustainable in the long run.

And the Pride Festival season, which contributed to the global spread of the virus last year, is about to begin. WorldPride starts next week in Sydney, Australia.

But Mexico is not the only country in the Americas that is relying solely on behavior modification.

Most countries in the region are trying to contain the outbreak without a vaccine, said Ruben Mayorga Sagastume, mpox incident manager at the Pan American Health Organization.

Only 10 countries bought shots PAHO joint purchase mechanism: Bahamas, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago. Made in Colombia in December Contract with Japan To immunize people with 25,000 doses of a Japanese vaccine originally developed for smallpox as part of a clinical trial.

According to Mayorga Sagastume, some countries that did not have access to the vaccine said they could not agree to waive responsibility for the vaccine manufacturer Bayern Nordic of Denmark. “Others think it was because of financial constraints because the vaccine was expensive,” he said.

Bayern Nordic spokesman Rolf Sas Sorensen said the company did not comment on pricing, but said it offers differentiated prices by country. It is being sold and distributed to all countries that have expressed an interest in it,” he said.

Few shots for Africa

Successful vaccination campaigns in the United States have also not helped Africa, where mpox has long been endemic, the source of the current outbreak, and where the next could occur.

The African Union, which represents all 55 countries on the African continent, has not requested shots, Sørensen said.

That’s even though the virus is more deadly there.

One in three confirmed cases of mpox in Africa has died since the beginning of the year, according to the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is likely due to a highly lethal viral clade prevalent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, distinct from the milder clades that have infected people worldwide. Jynneos is effective against both clades, Bavarian Nordic said. Also, the number of mpox cases in Africa is most likely an underestimate, as many countries still lack the capacity to test for the virus.

Testing is now a bigger challenge than access to vaccines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said Anne Limoyne, a UCLA epidemiologist who studies mpox.

Outbreaks in African countries are different in terms of people and needs affected compared to other parts of the world, she said. is in a remote location. But countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo do not have the capacity or facilities to test people and closely monitor the actual number of cases.

This also makes it difficult to quickly assess those who need vaccination.

A World Health Organization-backed working group is currently studying how human-to-human transmission works in endemic countries and how the virus sheds from animals, says the WHO’s mpox technology. Rosamund Lewis, the person in charge, said.

Scientists need to define the target population, the type of vaccine to use, the frequency of immunizations, and the age at which they should be vaccinated before starting an immunization program, Lewis said.

Patrick Otim, who handles health emergencies for WHO Africa, said the WHO is also facilitating consultations between countries with vaccine stockpiles and African countries that want them. ,Korea Pledge at least 50,000 donations Used by health care workers and people living in the most affected areas.

But for Rimowan, which has seen attention and funding come and go with other international disease outbreaks, “the big question is what can we do to be able to stand in front of these epidemics?” Is there going to be a sustained investment behind them?”