What is Spina Bifida or Spinal Dysplasia?
As such, it often occurs before the mother knows she is pregnant. This is called a neural tube defect (NTD) because the spine develops from the neural tube. It occurs in 1 of 1,000 live births.
How to identify spondylodysplasia?
– Presence of hairy spots, dimples, dark spots on the back from birth
– Presence of swelling of the midline of the newborn’s back since birth
– Presence of dimples or sinuses (small holes) on the back
Therefore, all children born should undergo a thorough evaluation of the spine by a clinician to rule out the presence of neural tube defects.
What types of spinal dysplasia are there?
• Spina Bifida:. It is the mildest and most common spondylodysplasia, occurring in 10-20% of children. In this form, one or more bones of the spine (vertebrae) are not properly joined. Most often associated with open or closed neural tube defects.
• Obstructed Neural Tube Defects – In these types of defects, neural structures are not exposed and are covered by a sac or skin. However, various malformations can be present in the fat, vertebral bones, membranes of the spinal cord, spinal cord and nerves.
• Neural tube defects. – In such cases, neural structures are exposed to CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) leakage and are not covered by sacs or skin. (eg, ruptured meningocele and myelomeningocele). These babies may have a worse prognosis than those with closed neural tube defects.
Types of neural tube defects:
• Meningocele. – The membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord protrudes through the opening in the spinal column, forming a swelling in the back.
• Bone marrow meningocele. –This is the most severe form of spina bifida. It occurs when the bones of the spine fail to close and the spinal cord, along with the nerves, protrude through the spinal defect, causing swelling in the back. Children with this type are often completely or partially paralyzed, have difficulty with bladder and bowel control, have orthopedic problems, and may have problems draining cerebrospinal fluid. I have. hydrocephalus.
• Concatenated Cord – The spinal cord is held tightly together by band-like structures called terminal filums.
• Spinal cord lipoma – Abnormal fatty tissue attached to the spinal cord
• Diastomatomy area – The spinal cord is divided in two.
What are the symptoms of spondyloarthropathy?
Symptoms vary greatly depending on the type of spinal dysplasia in children.
Many children have no symptoms or may have only mild symptoms. These include:
– Small clumps of hair, dimples, or bruises on the spine
– Chronic constipation with no other cause
– Chronic urinary or bowel incontinence with no other cause
– Chronic urinary tract infection
Recurring leg and back pain
– lameness, tiptoe walking
– Scoliosis/curved spine
Few children have noticeable symptoms at birth, such as a small opening in the spine or swelling from a sac protruding from the spine.
What medical conditions are associated with neural tube defects?
The relevance and complications of spinal dysplasia depend on the type of malformation and its severity.
Related conditions include:
– hydrocephalus (increased water in the brain)
– Chiari malformation (type II) – hindbrain hernia
– spinal curvature deformity – scoliosis, kyphosis,
– Neurological problems such as leg and foot weakness, back pain and leg pain
– Orthopedic (bone) problems such as hip dislocations, joint deformities, clubfoot
– urological problems – bladder or bowel disorders, urinary tract infections or kidney damage
– Cognitive developmental and learning disabilities, seizures.
What causes spondylodysplasia? Can it be prevented?
The exact cause of spinal dysplasia is unknown. Causative factors can be genetic, nutritional, and environmental. Numerous research studies have demonstrated that a deficiency of folic acid (a component of vitamin B) in pregnant women increases the risk of developing spinal dysplasia in babies. Daily folic acid supplementation is recommended for women, or at least 3 months before conception.
Is the spondylodysplasia condition passed on in the family?
In over 90% of cases, no one in the family has spondylodysplasia. However, if one parent has spondyloarthropathy, there is a 1 in 25 (4%) chance of her baby passing it on. If she already has one child born with spondylolisthesis, she has a 1 in 25 (4%) chance of having a second child with spondylosis.So if you have a previous child or a family member with a neural tube defect, talk to your doctor before planning a pregnancy and start a daily folic acid supplement. before planning a pregnancy.
If the expectant mother has diabetes, the risk increases by up to 10 times (over normal mothers).
The relative risk of neural tube defects in babies increases if mothers take certain antiepileptic drugs (such as valproate and carbamazepine) that interfere with folic acid metabolism.So if you are taking any of these medications, talk to your doctor before planning a pregnancy.
Can I Diagnose Neural Tube Defects During Pregnancy?
yes. They can usually be detected in the fetus, but not always. These tests include:
Routine ultrasound (USG): Few defects in the fetal spine can be detected by imaging studies.
Serum AFP: This screening blood test looks for AFP (alpha-fetoprotein) levels in your blood between 16 and 18 weeks of pregnancy. AFP levels are elevated in approximately 75% to 80% of women carrying fetuses with neural tube defects.
fetal MRI – Detects fetal spinal malformations with greater detail than USG.
How are spinal deformities/neural tube defects treated?
A thorough physical examination, urological evaluation and urodynamics, and radiological evaluation with MRI of the spine should be performed.
Once the type of neural tube defect and its severity are identified, the timing and type of surgery to repair those defects is determined.
Other treatments your child may need include:
– surgery for CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) diversion – endoscopy (ETV) or shunt for hydrocephalus
– Bladder augmentation, bladder reconstruction surgery
For neurogenic bladder/dysuria
– bowel surgery for bowel incontinence
– Braces or orthopedic surgery for associated foot deformities
– Spinal surgery for scoliosis
– physical therapy (PT) or occupational therapy (OT)
– Individualized Education Program (IEP) for Cognitive Problems
How is spondyloarthropathy care handled at Rainbow Children’s Hospital?
Prenatal diagnosis (prenatal diagnosis) –
Our specialist obstetricians and fetal medicine specialists use biomarkers and the best radiological imaging techniques to diagnose neural tube defects early so that you can develop an appropriate treatment plan after your child is born. Professional obstetricians and fetal medicine specialists provide appropriate maternal counseling.
Postnatal diagnosis (diagnosed after birth)-
Our dedicated team of experts work together to create a comprehensive, individualized and coordinated care plan for the treatment of children with spondylodysplasia. Physicians on our special team (Spondyl Dysplasia Care Team) provide age-appropriate care for each developmental stage, as we know that dysplasia may require lifelong follow-up. , reduce disability, if any, and prepare your child for a more productive and independent life. .
We are one of the few centers in India and the world that offers all the specialties required to treat children with spondylodysplasia under one roof.
Our dedicated spinal dysplasia care team includes –
Pediatric Neurosurgeon
pediatric neurologist
fetal medicine specialist
Neonatologist and intensivist
Pediatric Surgeon and Urologist
Pediatric orthopedic surgeon
Radiologist
Physical therapist/Occupational therapist
genesist
nutritionist
Dedicated nurse practitioner and team coordinator
What are the latest technologies in treating these spinal dysplasias?
Our team of expert neurosurgeons perform surgeries using high-end microscopes and intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) to increase surgical safety and reduce the risk of postoperative neuropathy and disability. .
Dr. Vishakha Basavraj Karpe DNB (GEN.SURG), M.CH (Neurosurgery), MRCS (UK)
Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
