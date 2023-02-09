A ‘surprising’ 41% of infant deaths are linked to genetic diseases, study finds







Chambers, Kingsmore, and all authors involved in research reporting grants from the National Institutes of Health.



A study of 112 infant deaths found that 41% were linked to genetic disorders, according to a study published in JAMA network opened. This cohort study was conducted by researchers at the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine at the University of California, San Diego. Stephen Kingsmore, MD, the institute's president and CEO told Healio that his team has been working for 10 years to decipher the genomes of infants.

“What we have done is develop the world’s fastest genetic disease diagnostic test, which can return results within a day,” said Kingsmore. “Over the past decade, this has become an increasingly established routine for babies in the ICU, testing thousands of babies in hundreds of hospitals across North America. are diagnosed, if they have any disease, decode their genome [and see if] We find a genetic cause. ” The goal of the current study was to understand what genetic disorders are common in babies who die within the first year of life. “Every baby that dies has a death certificate filled out to the best of the doctor’s ability as to the cause of the baby’s death,” said Kingsmore. , We have not obtained the genome sequence.We found that the percentage of babies who were thought to die from genetic diseases is very small.Knowing the causes of infant mortality is a huge amount to combat it. This is very important because it frees up resources for The study included 546 infants born between January 2015 and December 2020, of whom 112 died and 434 had acute illness but survived. . All infants underwent ante- or post-mortem diagnostic whole-genome sequencing. Ultimately, the researchers found that single-locus genetic disorders were the most common identifiable cause of infant mortality, with 47 infants (41%) having 47 genetic disorders. identified. Treatment was available for 30% of the diseases detected. Of the deceased infants, the death certificates of 28 of her 45 of 46 infants (62%) did not mention a genetic etiology. co-authored Dr. Christina Chambers, M.P.H., The Associate Director of Clinical Research for the Pediatrics Division at Rady Children’s told Healio: “The new findings here indicate that for the most serious consequences, infant mortality, a high proportion can be attributed to underlying genetic diseases, and most importantly, that some of these conditions are We were able to demonstrate that it is and could have been treatable,” Chambers said. “We found that genetic diseases were the leading cause of infant mortality, at least in this population, accounting for 41%, a staggering number that no one had realized before,” said Kingsmore. rice field. Whole-genome sequencing of all infants early in life could prevent death. “Early postnatal whole-genome sequencing, even when screening newborns, could lead to the prevention of serious consequences of genetic diseases, and effective treatments may become available now or in the near future.” There is potential,” said Chambers. “These were babies where no one had thought about genetic diseases, and no genetic testing had been ordered,” Kingsmore said. We found that about half of them received effective treatment. References: Owen MJ, et al. JAMA net open2023; doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.54069. Studies have found a higher link between genetic diseases and infant mortality than previously appreciated. His 41% of infant deaths are related to genetic disorders. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/978587Published February 9, 2023. Accessed 9 February 2023.

