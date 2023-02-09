Health
COVID-19 shots are now part of the schedule
- Annual COVID-19 vaccination is now recommended for children 6 months of age.
- Some children may not have received other immunizations at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Experts say sticking to the recommended immunization schedule is the best way to prevent serious illness in children.
newly released update Your child’s immunization schedule includes the COVID-19 vaccine.
Recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provide a roadmap for when children should receive various immunizations, from birth to age 18.
This change may encourage some caregivers to scrutinize their child’s immunization history, not only for the COVID-19 vaccine, but also for other vaccines they may have missed during the pandemic. .
So what do the experts think about this change, and what should I do if my child is not vaccinated?
In some ways, the annual COVID-19 booster for children can be thought of like the annual flu shot.
Like the flu, COVID-19 can mutate into new variants each year.
“[This addition] This is important because antibodies weaken over time and need to maintain protection, and coverage against new variants as they emerge. ” Dr. John ChristensonThe deputy medical director of the Infectious Diseases Division at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis told Healthline:
The COVID-19 booster was already recommended, but the new schedule moves it out of the footnote and into a more prominent position.
Dr. Richard ChanA professor of pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina told Healthline: -Dated and protected. The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be one of the most effective and safe vaccines available against vaccine-preventable diseases. ”
“By adding the vaccine to the regular schedule, we will standardize the COVID-19 vaccine as a typical part of a broader immunization strategy to protect children from all vaccine-preventable diseases. It helps us,” Chung said.
“It is an incredible privilege to be able to actually prevent an infection in the first place, rather than simply treating it, and we strongly encourage you to take the opportunity to get your family vaccinated. I recommend it,” he added.
All medical procedures, including immunizations, carry some degree of risk, but childhood vaccination schedules are well understood to the extent that the benefits far outweigh the small risks that actually exist. Experts agree.
“Available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effectively prevent a child from contracting a severe infection. Vaccinated children pose minimal risk to themselves. But it also helps protect parents, grandparents and older family members.” Dr. Thomas Silvathe pediatric medical director of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, told Healthline.
Recommended schedules sometimes include many vaccinations at once, which have also been studied and found to be safe, experts say.
“Children are naturally exposed to germs through their social life, so parents need not worry about overloading their child’s immune system. It’s a tool.” Dr. Iran Shapiro FACHE, chief health correspondent and medical affairs officer for AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles, told Healthline.
“As a father, I want to give my children the best tools to focus on their education and friendships. By vaccinating them against diseases, we can give them the healthiest lives,” he added.
Some caregivers may consider rescheduling and spacing vaccinations, but experts generally do not recommend this.
“The widespread use of the vaccine has not been studied to ensure that the desired immune effect is still achieved, and no additional safety benefits have been demonstrated, so it is best to stick to the schedule,” Chong said. said.
“Caregivers should not think about spreading immunization for long periods of time. Delaying immunization delays protection,” Silva said.
“That said, children with HIV infection, current cancer, or other severe immunocompromise who are being followed by a professional may need to follow certain alternative vaccination schedules, as directed by their physician. yeah.
“Each year, the American Academy of Pediatrics [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and the American College of Family Physicians, publish updated vaccination schedules, usually in January. One of these schedules covers unplanned children and is used for catch-up vaccinations. It’s never too late to vaccinate unvaccinated children and adults,” said Christenson.
