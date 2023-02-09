Ask US researchers to start clinical trials of new Alzheimer’s drug





researchers in University of Saskatchewan Saskatoon is testing a new clinical trial to combat Alzheimer’s disease. “There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease,” says Professor Ron Geier of the University of Saskatchewan. “Current treatments keep the symptoms under control.” NeuroEPO, a drug being studied in early Alzheimer’s patients, is making progress after a highly successful Phase 1 trial. In the early stages, this drug has been shown to slow the progression of the disease and in some cases has even been shown to reverse cognitive decline. read more:

An Alzheimer's drug slows down the disease, researchers say. Is there any difference?

"After a year of treatment, the majority of people taking this drug stabilized their cognitive function, which is 80%," Geyer said. "50% actually improved their cognitive function." This drug is designed to help the body make more red blood cells, prevent cell death, and help grow neurons in the brain.

The USask team is working with organizations across the city to recruit participants and then set a start date for the trial. Participants will receive the drug by nose three times a week. "It's like a miniaturized version of a COVID swab without the ticking on the edge," Geyer said.

Alzheimer's Awareness Month Shines Light on Support in Southern Alberta

Direct delivery from the nose to the brain works much more quickly than other methods, taking only minutes for drug delivery, thus preventing adverse effects on other organs. "That way, we can develop better treatment plans and minimize hospital stays." The program hopes to begin clinical trials this summer.



Alzheimer's Society of Sask.Support for people with dementia



