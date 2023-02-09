Long symptoms of COVID may differ from those of common viral respiratory infections





Long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19 do not appear to occur more frequently than long-lasting symptoms of other viral respiratory infections (VRIs), according to a study published in . open forum infectionsWhat distinguishes the symptoms of SARS-Cov-2 are heart palpitations, fatigue, risk of joint pain, development of immune-mediated disease, and duration of symptoms after infection. However, according to research, the data remain temporarily limited. “The long-term clinical consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection are complex and will continue to have a significant impact on quality of life and patient care,” the study’s authors wrote. With the widespread and sustained spread of infection and the rising number of infected people, a better understanding of these implications will be important for future patient care.” Long-standing symptoms of COVID-19 (long-term COVID) are known to be fatigue, brain fog, and shortness of breath. However, not many studies have looked at other symptoms associated with long-term COVID-19. This may include persistent respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, metabolic, and immune-mediated effects, as well as hair loss, excessive diet, or myocarditis. , according to the authors of the current study. Long-standing COVID symptoms may also include lingering symptoms from infection or new medical diagnoses. Researchers analyzed the long-term and sustained effects of COVID-19 on a large and diverse patient population who were not hospitalized at the time of infection. The researchers also evaluated the impact of other common viral respiratory infections. Investigators evaluated 17,487 patients from the US Cerner Real-World Data diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 before April 14, 2022. Investigators found that the duration of his symptoms differed between his COVID-19 and his VRI in general. For example, fatigued patients may not recover for up to a year from their initial infection. Fatigue, body aches and long-term respiratory problems remained the main symptoms of COVID-19. Other features of prolonged COVID may include dyspnea and chest pain, but neurological effects are not higher in patients with prolonged COVID compared to his VRI in general. This study was limited by patients diagnosed with generic VRI. In addition, there was a higher proportion of women, the data included the post-pandemic Omicron period, testing procedures were limited to that period, and geographic location may have led to bias, suggesting that testing locations The data were heterogeneous due to Nearly 20% of US adults diagnosed with COVID-19 reported long-lasting COVID symptoms, and 7.5% of infected adults experienced symptoms lasting more than 3 months after infection. Subgroups stratified by geography, age, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation were found in Kentucky or among middle-aged adults, Hispanic women, and transgender or bisexual adults for long-term COVID-19. It has also been shown to have a high prevalence. “As the number of adults affected by COVID-19 increases, it is important to understand the long-term COVID population and subgroup risks associated with outcomes so that clinical guidelines for treatment and symptom management can be better developed. is important for clinicians and researchers,” said the study. The author wrote reference Baskett, W, Qureshi A, Shyu D, Armer J, Shyu C. COVID-specific long-term sequelae compared to common viral respiratory infections: analysis of 17,487 infected adult patients.. open forum infectionsJanuary 2023. Accessed February 8, 2023. doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofac683

