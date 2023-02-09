Study identifies human microRNA associated with type 2 diabetes





Pancreatic islet microRNA (miRNA) molecules have been thought to play a key role in type 2 diabetes, but until now scientists have not been able to confidently identify which miRNAs are associated with human disease. I didn’t. a new researchThe paper, published Feb. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, represents the largest study yet of diabetes-related miRNAs found in human islets (pancreatic cells that secrete insulin and regulate blood sugar levels). I’m here. Most previous attempts to comprehensively profile pancreatic islet miRNAs (which control which genes are turned on/off) using next-generation sequencing technologies have been performed in culture or in rodent models. I was. Several studies performed on difficult-to-obtain human islets were limited by small sample numbers. Corresponding author of the study, Praveen Setupasi 2003 Francis Collins, Ph.D., Professor of Biomedical Sciences at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Director of the Center for Vertebrate Genomics at Cornell University, Former Director of the National Institutes of Health (2009-21) and National Human Genome Institute at NIH had access to a network that provided approximately 65 human islet samples from cadavers for this study. A robust sample size allowed researchers to use large-scale next-generation sequencing to identify at least 14 pancreatic islet miRNAs implicated in human type 2 diabetes. Sethupathy, a postdoctoral fellow in Collins’ NIH lab from 2008 to 2011, said: “we [also] We found that some of the human diabetes-associated miRNAs are not well characterized in the last two decades of studying pancreatic islets and diabetes in rodent models. miRNAs were first discovered in animal cells in 2001. Shortly thereafter, in 2004, his one of the first studies to show importance to physiology focused on miRNAs regulating pancreatic islet function. Since then, hundreds of studies on miRNAs that may be relevant to pancreatic islets have been published, but few studies using human tissue samples and none of the scale of this study. “There has been a longstanding interest in better understanding the molecular environment of the pancreas. The relatively large sample size helps reveal the abundance of miRNAs within islets, or the degree of variability in their expression levels across human populations. The researchers also have access to genetic information for all patients, which helped identify a small number of genomic loci underlying variability in miRNA expression, but ultimately this type of investigation Hundreds of samples are needed to get a more complete picture. One of these loci was found in the same region of the genome associated with a trait associated with type 2 diabetes. This may suggest a new mechanism for how type 2 diabetes develops. Some of the most altered miRNAs in the islets of patients with type 2 diabetes were consistent with those found in previous rodent studies, but there were also some notable differences. It represents an intriguing candidate for further investigation in a human model of ,” said Sethupathy. In the future, researchers will need to invest more in developing and researching human models of type 2 diabetes, such as genetically engineered islets and organoids, Sethupathy said. Henry Taylor, an NIH trainee in the Collins lab, is the original author of this paper. Other principal co-authors include D. Leland Taylor, a postdoctoral fellow in Collins’ lab, and Yu-Han (Amy) Hung, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Setupasi lab. This research was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Gates Cambridge Trust, and the Diabetes Stopping Program of the American Diabetes Association.

