Innovative tool uses technology to test blood-sucking behavior instead of volunteers — ScienceDaily





If you don’t enjoy watching animals feeding on human blood for 30+ hours, don’t worry. A robot can do it.

Bioengineers at Rice University teamed up with tropical medicine experts at Tulane University to ease the pain of studying mosquito feeding behavior. Insect bites can spread diseases such as malaria, dengue and yellow fever, but setting up experiments to examine insect behavior can significantly reduce a lab’s budget. “Many mosquito experiments still rely on human volunteers and animal subjects,” says Kevin Janson, a graduate student at Rice Bioengineering and lead co-author of the study on the study published this week. says. The forefront of bioengineering and biotechnologyLive subject testing can be expensive, Janson said, “processing the data can take hours.” So he and co-authors found a way to automate the collection and processing of that data using inexpensive cameras and machine learning software. To eliminate the need for live volunteers, their system uses 3D-printed synthetic skin patches. Each patch of gelatin-like hydrogel is complete with tiny channels that can be filled with flowing blood. Rice’s team, including Jansson and his Ph.D., to create a skin stand-in. His advisor, Omid Veiseh, used a bioprinting technique developed in his Jordan Miller lab, formerly of Professor Rice. In a feeding test, as many as six hydrogels can be placed in a clear plastic box the size of a volleyball. The chamber is surrounded by a camera pointing at each hydrogel patch infused with blood. Mosquitoes are placed in chambers, and cameras record how often the insects land at each location, how long they stay, whether they bite, how long they feed, and more. The system was tested in the lab of Dawn Wesson, a mosquito expert and associate professor of tropical medicine at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Wesson’s research group has facilities for mass breeding and testing different species of mosquitoes. In a proof-of-concept experiment featured in this study, Wesson, Janson and co-authors used this system to test existing mosquito repellents made with DEET or a plant-based repellent derived from the oil of the lemon eucalyptus plant. examined for effectiveness. Tests showed that mosquitoes readily ate hydrogels without repellent and stayed away from hydrogel patches coated with either repellent.DEET was slightly more effective, but both tests showed that each repellent prevented mosquito feeding. The study’s lead author, Veiseh, an assistant professor of bioengineering in the George R. Brown School of Engineering at Rice University, said the results suggest that the behavioral test system could be scaled up to test or discover new repellents and reduce mosquito bites. He said it suggested that behavior could be studied more broadly. He also said the system could open the door to laboratory testing that previously couldn’t afford it. “This provides a consistent and controlled way of observing,” says Viseh. “We hope that researchers can use it to identify ways to prevent the spread of the disease in the future.” Wesson says her lab is already using the system to study dengue virus transmission, and plans to use the system for future studies on the malaria parasite. “We’re using this system to look for viral transmission during blood transfusions,” says Wesson. “We are interested in both how the virus is taken up by uninfected mosquitoes and how the virus is deposited with saliva by infected mosquitoes. “If we can better understand the subtle mechanics and the proteins and other molecules involved, we may be able to develop some means of interfering with those processes,” she said. This research was supported by the Robert J. Kleberg Jr. and Helen C. Kleberg Foundation.

