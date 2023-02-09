Bird flu is far from becoming a human pandemic

B.ird Influenza seems to be prevalent. A particularly nasty strain of the H5N1 virus is now causing the worst disease outbreaks among birds since it was first identified in China in 1996. The worst 12 months for poultry in recorded history, 58 million animals affected so far. The record has been updated in Japan as well. different but similar subtypes, H5N2.

The last few years have taught us how quickly viruses can spread. Bird flu is no exception. Already, current strains have affected more geographical areas and more species than any other avian flu in the last two decades. While it’s still too early for experts to say exactly why this is, the unique features of this outbreak (and what we know about avian influenza as a category of virus) mean what happens next. You can get a little closer to understanding what

Will bird flu be the next human pandemic?

Experts say the current form of bird flu, which is spreading among poultry, is unlikely to have a significant impact on human populations. is deadbut the overall case was pretty rare.

This is primarily due to the way the influenza virus binds to cells during the course of infection. The receptors that viruses utilize outside the cell are slightly different in each class of vertebrates, and viruses tend to evolve to attach themselves more effectively to the cells of certain organisms than others. For H5N1, the target is birds. Still, “just because it preferentially binds to avian receptors doesn’t mean it can’t bind to human cells at all,” says a University of Edinburgh researcher who studies how diseases evolve and spread. says Samantha Lycet, who is “It doesn’t work very well.” In fact, it’s so poor that Few instances recorded H5N1 can pass from person to person, and the virus can’t pose a real pandemic risk unless it’s good at it.

However, as we saw with SARS-CoV-2, viruses can evolve to circumvent biological obstacles. Problems could arise if H5N1 mutated into a strain better suited to attack human cells. H5N1 has already been found in other mammalian species, including foxes and bears, and of greatest concern is the Occurs on mink farms in Spain in October. “What made the mink farm different was the obvious spread from mink to mink,” says Paul Digard, professor of virology at the University of Edinburgh. “The fact that that variant was a mammal-transmitting virus inherently makes it more worrying.” It’s unclear how Mink contracted the virus in the first place, but infected wild bird Experts suggest that wild bird droppings and debris may have somehow entered the farm.

Why the current bird flu spread so quickly

Among birds, the current H5N1 strain also appears to be more infectious than past iterations. Most wild birds are generally less susceptible than poultry. This is mainly because there are more dramatic cellular differences among many species of birds in nature, making it difficult for the virus to be equally effective everywhere. It’s spreading to more rare bird species, including birds that may be responsible for transporting them to new areas, explains Lycett. record number Seabird mortality. “We’ve lost a significant portion of the world’s population, such as boobies and skewers,” he says Digard. “It’s too early to say whether they’ll recover.” Seabirds generally don’t get bird flu, and their distances have been a major contributor to recent outbreaks.

“Seabirds have a slightly different mix of influenza subtypes than other migratory wildlife. Normally they seem to have their own circulation, so this is kind of an anomaly,” said Lycett. says. As far as animals are concerned, wild birds migrate before researchers formally count infected people, making them nearly impossible vectors of disease to track. Even mice needed the ship’s help to spread the plague.

Without a better understanding of the current strain of the virus, experts can’t say why the virus is more virulent, or how likely it is to mutate to pose a greater threat to mammals in the future​. Meanwhile, the burden of the U.S. outbreak falls on farmers with commercial poultry. This year, more farmers than ever have had to kill poultry. last few months.

“Watching these animals die is devastating,” says Gino Lorenzoni, assistant professor of poultry science and bird health at Penn State University.. “Especially to people who work with poultry.

Should I worry about bird flu now?

Across the United States, about 58 million birds died or had to be killed because of the infection. These nationwide depopulation The main reason A shortage of laying hens means a shortage of eggs.

The good news: Aside from damaging your wallet, there are currently no dangers from eating particularly well-cooked eggs or chicken. In the past, when humans occasionally caught bird flu, no one has been Infection occurs through ingestion of eggs and poultry products. Adequate fail-safe measures are also in place to prevent sick birds from entering the production line in the first place.The incubation period is relatively short, and once sick TRUE Sick and seemingly out of nowhere, even dying.U.S. Department of Agriculture complete and public record Among all reported disease detections in commercial flocks, those who regularly handle poultry already have a long list of familiar protocols and safeguards. However, it is not new.

For the rest of us, our immediate priority is to “treat the virus with respect,” as Lorenzoni puts it. If he has one or his two chickens in the backyard, keep them out of reach of wild animals, goggles, Tyvek in his suit, and most importantly, shoe covers that eliminate the risk of being tracked. This means ensuring that you wear complete protective equipment such as Bird droppings that can carry the virus in any enclosure. If you have pets, this means keeping an eye on them when they are outside the home and not picking up bird carcasses or excrement. If a seagull is trying to steal your sandwich, feed him this time.

