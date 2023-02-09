Health
UF uses $23.5 million grant to build AI infrastructure to improve critical care
The University of Florida is awarding $23.5 million for a four-year data-generating project, unprecedented in scope, aimed at building the infrastructure for artificial intelligence in critical care and advancing it in ways that improve it. awarded $3.6 million of multicenter grants. A patient’s ability to recover from a life-threatening illness.
Funded by the National Institutes of Health’s Bridge to Artificial Intelligence (Bridge2AI) program, the project will support a comprehensive repository of data for AI research from more than 100,000 critically ill patients. Create a network of systems. Patient data is anonymized.
While the highlight of the project is the 100,000 patient data set, key aspects of the project include AI workforce training events, a set of standards for the ethical use of AI in critical care, published AI tutorials, and Includes guidelines for collaborative approaches to healthcare AI. research.
A team of eight principal investigators, including three from the University of Florida — Azra Bihorac, MD, MS, FCCM, FASN; Dr. Parisa Rashidi; and Yulia Levites Strekarova, PhD, MBA — Leading a network of connected intensive care units. UF Health will be a key contributor to the data repository along with other major healthcare systems, including Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital. Emory University; Duke University; University of California, Los Angeles. National Children’s Hospital; Columbia University and the Mayo Clinic.
“This project is a major achievement for AI research at the University of Florida and will put us on the map of biomedical AI,” said Senior Associate Dean of Research at the University of Florida and Intelligent Critical Care at the University of Florida. Bihorac, co-director of the center, said: IC3. “Our UF team’s success is based on the investment of UF Health and UF College of Medicine in digitizing our clinical infrastructure and generating, integrating and standardizing medical data for clinical and research use.”
Dubbed the “Patient-Centric Collaborative Hospital Repository Integrating Standards for Unbiased AI,” or CHoRUS, the program will expand and generate biomedical data that can be used to monitor, diagnose, and treat critically ill patients, enabling doctors to quickly Enhance your decision making. make.
Previous data generation efforts lacked geographic and demographic diversity. CHoRUS significantly expands the scope and scale of AI-enabled datasets by creating an anonymized data repository consisting of structured electronic medical records and other biomedical information.
“The CHORUS dataset will be the largest and most comprehensive critical care dataset. Providing this dataset to the scientific community will accelerate progress in the development of AI algorithms in the critical care and medical AI domains in general.” Herbert Wertheim Faculty of Engineering, who co-supervises IC3.
The previous large data sets used at ICU were inadequate for general use, Bihorac said.
“So far, the large, high-resolution data sets needed to utilize AI technology at ICU have been limited to a single site,” said Bihorac. “CHORUS will lead to more research advances and enabling more ICUs to take advantage of advances in AI to provide the best possible care for critically ill patients. It will benefit patient care beyond the duration of the project.”
Other components of Bridge2AI involve university faculty from universities of medicine, communications, pharmacy, law, and engineering. This includes expanding access to AI knowledge and resources by engaging the Gainesville community in AI training through the University of Florida’s Citizen Scientist Program and local high school fellowship initiatives. teacher.
The Citizen Scientist program enables researchers to receive community feedback on their work and offers publicly available educational modules on the ethics of medical AI. The UF Pre-University Training Center is offering a summer fellowship to two local high school math teachers. Develop an AI and programming curriculum for high school students that can be shared with teachers nationwide.
“This project, by design, brings together experts from multiple disciplines,” said Levites Strekalova, Assistant Professor of Research and Director of Grant Development at UF College of Journalism and Communication. “We create skills and workforce development programs for medical professionals, K-12 teachers, and citizen scientists. Our efforts have a national impact that is both humble and inspiring. It is also a target.”
In addition, UF will work with NVIDIA and others to build industry innovations to help the industry develop AI algorithms for medical practice and raise awareness about CHORUS data. NVIDIA will provide the technology behind HiPerGator, one of his fastest supercomputers in the country, and partner with UF to advance the university as a national leader in the application of AI.
“By leveraging open-source technology stacks such as MONAI, a framework for developing medical imaging AI, and NVIDIA FLARE, a system development kit for ensuring security and data privacy, You can quickly equip a generation of AI builders and accelerate your AI development journey, said Mona G. Flores, MD, Global Head of Medical AI at NVIDIA.
To enhance the privacy of personal data used in medical AI, a team of legal, ethical, and communications academics have developed a privacy policy that goes beyond current legal standards to strengthen protection and increase public confidence. It is recommended.
This team will consult with up to 10 CHoRUS citizen scientists to identify and address ethical issues and weaknesses in public perception of medical AI.
“CHORUS will not only enhance research, but build data resources to support a wide range of socially beneficial goals to improve healthcare, make medical products safer, and benefit public health. D., Stephen C. O’Connell Chair, Professor of Law and Engineering at UF: “Each such use raises distinct legal and ethical questions, and therefore, the potential for data to be used in medical AI systems.” We’re looking at ways to give people confidence that it’s safe.”
UF will help this multicenter group deliver better critical care to all patients through more effective AI monitoring and diagnostics.
“This exciting project leverages the investment made by the University of Florida to build the AI University and the donation of the HiPerGator AI supercomputer by University of Florida alumnus and NVIDIA co-founder Chris Malakowski.” , said Dr. Erik Deumens. , Senior Director of Research Computing at UF.
Overall, the CHORUS program expands UF’s campus-wide AI initiative and UF Health’s focus on advancing trustworthy AI and machine learning in clinical settings.
Principal Investigators of the UF Interdisciplinary Team:
- Azra Bihorac, MD, MS, FCCM, FASN, Professor of Medicine and Senior Vice Dean of Research
- Parisa Rashidi, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering and J. Crayton Pruitt Family Term Fellow, Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering
- Yulia Levites Strekalova, Ph.D., MBA, Research Assistant Professor and Grant Development Director, University of Journalism and Communication
Members of the UF Multidisciplinary Team:
- Barbara Evans, JD, Ph.D., Stephen C. O’Connell Chair and Professor, Levin Law School; Professor, Herbert Wertheim Institute of Technology
- Benjamin Shickel, Ph.D., School of Medicine, Assistant Professor of Nephrology, Hypertension and Renal Transplantation
- Dr. Tezcan Ozrazgat-Baslanti, Research Assistant Professor, School of Medicine
- Dr. Elizabeth Schenkman, Chair of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics, School of Medicine. Co-director of the UF Clinical and Translational Science Institute. UF Health She is Cancer Center, Community She is Associate Director of Outreach and Engagement
- Yi Guo, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics, College of Medicine
- Serena Guo, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Outcomes and Policy
Data acquisition sites for the CHoRUS program:
- University of Florida
- Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard (via Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
- Columbia University
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Duke University
- University of Virginia
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Emory University
- National Pediatric Hospital
- mayo clinic
- Seattle Children’s Hospital
- University of New Mexico
- University of California, San Francisco
Other partners in the CHoRUS program:
- Johns Hopkins Medical Center
- Tufts University Medical Center
- University of Oregon
- University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston
|
Sources
2/ https://ufhealth.org/news/2023/uf-use-235-million-grant-build-ai-infrastructure-improve-critical-care
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UF uses $23.5 million grant to build AI infrastructure to improve critical care
- Dogs eating raw food over kibble have better gut health
- The Russian mercenaries show what happened to the soldier who would not fight
- Does calorie restriction slow aging?we simply don’t know
- Bird flu is far from becoming a human pandemic
- #15 UConn faces #5 Northeastern and Holy Cross this weekend
- Innovative tool uses technology to test blood-sucking behavior instead of volunteers — ScienceDaily
- 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Shows Carbon Wheels, Special Colors
- Study identifies human microRNA associated with type 2 diabetes
- The death toll from the Turkey and Syria earthquake exceeds 12,000
- Long symptoms of COVID may differ from those of common viral respiratory infections
- NHL Scout, Exec on the commercial value of Labanc