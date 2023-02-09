UF uses $23.5 million grant to build AI infrastructure to improve critical care

The University of Florida is awarding $23.5 million for a four-year data-generating project, unprecedented in scope, aimed at building the infrastructure for artificial intelligence in critical care and advancing it in ways that improve it. awarded $3.6 million of multicenter grants. A patient’s ability to recover from a life-threatening illness.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health’s Bridge to Artificial Intelligence (Bridge2AI) program, the project will support a comprehensive repository of data for AI research from more than 100,000 critically ill patients. Create a network of systems. Patient data is anonymized.

While the highlight of the project is the 100,000 patient data set, key aspects of the project include AI workforce training events, a set of standards for the ethical use of AI in critical care, published AI tutorials, and Includes guidelines for collaborative approaches to healthcare AI. research.

A team of eight principal investigators, including three from the University of Florida — Azra Bihorac, MD, MS, FCCM, FASN; Dr. Parisa Rashidi; and Yulia Levites Strekarova, PhD, MBA — Leading a network of connected intensive care units. UF Health will be a key contributor to the data repository along with other major healthcare systems, including Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital. Emory University; Duke University; University of California, Los Angeles. National Children’s Hospital; Columbia University and the Mayo Clinic.

“This project is a major achievement for AI research at the University of Florida and will put us on the map of biomedical AI,” said Senior Associate Dean of Research at the University of Florida and Intelligent Critical Care at the University of Florida. Bihorac, co-director of the center, said: IC3. “Our UF team’s success is based on the investment of UF Health and UF College of Medicine in digitizing our clinical infrastructure and generating, integrating and standardizing medical data for clinical and research use.”

Dubbed the “Patient-Centric Collaborative Hospital Repository Integrating Standards for Unbiased AI,” or CHoRUS, the program will expand and generate biomedical data that can be used to monitor, diagnose, and treat critically ill patients, enabling doctors to quickly Enhance your decision making. make.

Previous data generation efforts lacked geographic and demographic diversity. CHoRUS significantly expands the scope and scale of AI-enabled datasets by creating an anonymized data repository consisting of structured electronic medical records and other biomedical information.

“The CHORUS dataset will be the largest and most comprehensive critical care dataset. Providing this dataset to the scientific community will accelerate progress in the development of AI algorithms in the critical care and medical AI domains in general.” Herbert Wertheim Faculty of Engineering, who co-supervises IC3.

The previous large data sets used at ICU were inadequate for general use, Bihorac said.

“So far, the large, high-resolution data sets needed to utilize AI technology at ICU have been limited to a single site,” said Bihorac. “CHORUS will lead to more research advances and enabling more ICUs to take advantage of advances in AI to provide the best possible care for critically ill patients. It will benefit patient care beyond the duration of the project.”

Other components of Bridge2AI involve university faculty from universities of medicine, communications, pharmacy, law, and engineering. This includes expanding access to AI knowledge and resources by engaging the Gainesville community in AI training through the University of Florida’s Citizen Scientist Program and local high school fellowship initiatives. teacher.

The Citizen Scientist program enables researchers to receive community feedback on their work and offers publicly available educational modules on the ethics of medical AI. The UF Pre-University Training Center is offering a summer fellowship to two local high school math teachers. Develop an AI and programming curriculum for high school students that can be shared with teachers nationwide.

“This project, by design, brings together experts from multiple disciplines,” said Levites Strekalova, Assistant Professor of Research and Director of Grant Development at UF College of Journalism and Communication. “We create skills and workforce development programs for medical professionals, K-12 teachers, and citizen scientists. Our efforts have a national impact that is both humble and inspiring. It is also a target.”

In addition, UF will work with NVIDIA and others to build industry innovations to help the industry develop AI algorithms for medical practice and raise awareness about CHORUS data. NVIDIA will provide the technology behind HiPerGator, one of his fastest supercomputers in the country, and partner with UF to advance the university as a national leader in the application of AI.

“By leveraging open-source technology stacks such as MONAI, a framework for developing medical imaging AI, and NVIDIA FLARE, a system development kit for ensuring security and data privacy, You can quickly equip a generation of AI builders and accelerate your AI development journey, said Mona G. Flores, MD, Global Head of Medical AI at NVIDIA.

To enhance the privacy of personal data used in medical AI, a team of legal, ethical, and communications academics have developed a privacy policy that goes beyond current legal standards to strengthen protection and increase public confidence. It is recommended.

This team will consult with up to 10 CHoRUS citizen scientists to identify and address ethical issues and weaknesses in public perception of medical AI.

“CHORUS will not only enhance research, but build data resources to support a wide range of socially beneficial goals to improve healthcare, make medical products safer, and benefit public health. D., Stephen C. O’Connell Chair, Professor of Law and Engineering at UF: “Each such use raises distinct legal and ethical questions, and therefore, the potential for data to be used in medical AI systems.” We’re looking at ways to give people confidence that it’s safe.”

UF will help this multicenter group deliver better critical care to all patients through more effective AI monitoring and diagnostics.

“This exciting project leverages the investment made by the University of Florida to build the AI ​​University and the donation of the HiPerGator AI supercomputer by University of Florida alumnus and NVIDIA co-founder Chris Malakowski.” , said Dr. Erik Deumens. , Senior Director of Research Computing at UF.

Overall, the CHORUS program expands UF’s campus-wide AI initiative and UF Health’s focus on advancing trustworthy AI and machine learning in clinical settings.

Principal Investigators of the UF Interdisciplinary Team:

Azra Bihorac, MD, MS, FCCM, FASN, Professor of Medicine and Senior Vice Dean of Research

Parisa Rashidi, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering and J. Crayton Pruitt Family Term Fellow, Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering

Yulia Levites Strekalova, Ph.D., MBA, Research Assistant Professor and Grant Development Director, University of Journalism and Communication

Members of the UF Multidisciplinary Team:

Barbara Evans, JD, Ph.D., Stephen C. O’Connell Chair and Professor, Levin Law School; Professor, Herbert Wertheim Institute of Technology

Benjamin Shickel, Ph.D., School of Medicine, Assistant Professor of Nephrology, Hypertension and Renal Transplantation

Dr. Tezcan Ozrazgat-Baslanti, Research Assistant Professor, School of Medicine

Dr. Elizabeth Schenkman, Chair of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics, School of Medicine. Co-director of the UF Clinical and Translational Science Institute. UF Health She is Cancer Center, Community She is Associate Director of Outreach and Engagement

Yi Guo, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics, College of Medicine

Serena Guo, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Outcomes and Policy

Data acquisition sites for the CHoRUS program:

University of Florida

Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard (via Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Columbia University

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Duke University

University of Virginia

University of California, Los Angeles

Emory University

National Pediatric Hospital

mayo clinic

Seattle Children’s Hospital

University of New Mexico

University of California, San Francisco

Other partners in the CHoRUS program: