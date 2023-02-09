Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could be jailed for refusing treatment





Law enforcement may soon be involved in the Pierce County tuberculosis case. A Tacoma woman with contagious tuberculosis has refused to self-isolate and accept treatment, despite being mandated by multiple court orders. “The risk to the public here is very low,” he said. “But we want to make sure this is effectively quarantined to prevent any risk.” Turner said the next step in cases like this is usually to put the person in jail and put them in a negative pressure unit to keep them from infecting others while they receive treatment. rice field. Even after people with TB start treatment, it can take weeks or months before they are no longer contagious and can leave isolation (in this case, prison). A full course of treatment may take 6-9 months. Treatment may have unpleasant side effects.

The health department has been trying for over a year to get the woman into isolation and treatment, and has provided support to make this happen. As far as the department can determine, during that time no one has contracted tuberculosis. To become infected, you must be in the same room as someone with active tuberculosis for several hours. The health department tested people who had been in close contact with the woman. According to Turner, about 20 to 25 people in Pierce County contract active tuberculosis each year. Most proactive in working with departments to isolate. “I think there have been about three cases in the last 20 years where we had to resort to legal recourse to court orders to get compliance,” he said. “It’s a very last resort. It’s not what we want to do.” Turner said the department has taken these steps only for tuberculosis cases and not for other illnesses. This is because there is no widely available tuberculosis vaccine and people with active disease are contagious for long periods of time.

