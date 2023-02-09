Significant increase in norovirus cases in UK





Nationwide surveillance data show virus laboratory reports are 66% higher than average for this time of year. The largest increase in laboratory-confirmed norovirus was seen in the group aged 65 and over.While we would expect a large number of cases in this age group at this time, these levels have not been seen for more than a decade. not. In response to an increase in cases, Uksa Reminding the public of the actions they can take to reduce the spread of norovirus. Norovirus is highly contagious and is easily spread through contact with infected people or contaminated surfaces. One of the best ways to prevent the spread of norovirus is to practice good hand hygiene. Most people see her recover completely in 2-3 days, but it’s important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. The number of norovirus outbreaks is increasing in hospitals, schools and nursing homes, with the majority of outbreaks being reported in nursing homes. Dr. Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety (One Health) Division Uksa Said: Norovirus levels are now at their highest in over a decade at this time of year. Most of the reported cases are over the age of 65, and reports of outbreaks, especially in nursing homes, are increasing. If you have norovirus symptoms and are not returning to work (especially when working with vulnerable people or food), please stay home if you are sending a sick child to school or day care until 48 hours after symptoms have subsided. If you have loved ones in a facility or hospital, avoid visiting them for 48 hours after your symptoms have subsided. Regular hand washing is very important in preventing the spread of this bug, but alcohol gels do not kill norovirus, so soap and warm water are best. NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said: The number of people with norovirus in hospitals is increasing significantly, just as we are seeing in communities and nursing homes. Having norovirus is a really unpleasant disease, but for the majority of people it usually goes away in 2-3 weeks. Self-treatment at home is the best way to help yourself and avoid putting others at risk. How to reduce the spread of norovirus If you have norovirus symptoms, please stay home. Do not return to work or send children to school until 48 hours after symptoms have subsided. Also avoid visiting elderly or needy family members, especially if they are in a hospital or nursing home. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water, but before eating or cooking, especially after using the toilet or an episode of illness. Alcohol gel does not kill norovirus. When a person with norovirus vomits, droplets contaminate surrounding surfaces. Use a bleach-based household cleaner or a combination of bleach and warm water to clean potentially contaminated household surfaces and general-use surfaces such as toilets, faucets, telephones, door handles, and kitchen surfaces. Objects to be cleaned must be disinfected. If you are sick, avoid cooking or helping others prepare meals until 48 hours after your symptoms have subsided. Norovirus can be spread through food contaminated with the virus when food is handled by a symptomatic or infected person. Wash contaminated clothing and bedding at 60°C with detergent and, if possible, wear disposable gloves when handling contaminated items. of NHS website There’s information about symptoms, how to feel better at home, and when to see a doctor. Uksa ‘s National Norovirus Surveillance Team continues to closely monitor national surveillance data from multiple systems to ensure early detection of anomalous norovirus activity. you can see National Norovirus and Rotavirus Surveillance Report: 2022-2023 Season at GOV.UK.

