A Familiar Drug Steps into the Door of Small Vessel Stroke Treatment
DALLAS — Drugs that improve endothelial function show promise in people with lacunar stroke caused by small vessel disease (SVD), according to the results of the LACI-2 study, which paves the way for a larger Phase III trial. It seemed like there was.
Individuals taking isosorbide mononitrate and cilostazol together for 1 year after lacunar ischemic stroke significantly reduced the combined outcomes of recurrent stroke, myocardial infarction, functional dependence, death, and cognitive impairment ( 48.6% vs 69.6% in controls not using either drug, adjusted HR 0.58, 95% CI 0.37-0.92).
Isosorbide mononitrate and cilostazol did not individually affect the combined endpoint, but isosorbide mononitrate in particular was significantly associated with a reduction in recurrent stroke at 12 months (2.2% vs. 8.3%, P.= 0.014), and Joanna Wardlaw, MD, a neuroimaging specialist at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, is a member of the American Stroke Association. International Stroke Conference (ISC).
Furthermore, LACI-2 had very few safety events. Extracranial hemorrhage was recorded in 1.1% of him in the cohort, 0 intracranial hemorrhage, and 1.1% of deaths. Furthermore, there was no evidence of drug-drug interactions between isosorbide mononitrate and cilostazol.
Findings suggest specific therapeutic potential for lacunar stroke, which is associated with cerebral SVD, which accounts for up to a quarter of all ischemic strokes. Affected patients often remain cognitively impaired despite being less dependent and having fewer stroke recurrences, Wardlaw said.
In fact, cognitive impairment was a major factor in the trial’s outcome. As was the case with the combined clinical results of LACI-2, according to fellow LACI-2 investigator and stroke specialist Philip Bath, PhD, it was mononitrate, not either drug alone, that reduced the risk of cognitive impairment. The only combination was isosorbide and cilostazol. at the University of Nottingham, England.
said Shadi Yaghi, M.D., Ph.D., a vascular neurologist at Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital. Providence, who was not involved in the study.
“However, cilostazol has also been suggested to be effective in patients with intracranial atherosclerosis, making it difficult to draw conclusions about the underlying pathophysiology of lacunar stroke based on this study.” Yaghi warned by e-mail. MedPage Today.
The essential problem of lacunar attacks is thought to be small vessel endothelium tissue damage and vasodilation failure. This is the rationale behind the hypothesis that endothelial stabilizers such as isosorbide mononitrate and cilostazol may improve function and reduce damage.
Both drugs are widely available and inexpensive. Isosorbide mononitrate is a nitrate used in the treatment and prevention of ischemic heart disease, with no long-term data on stroke or cognition. Cilostazol is an antiplatelet and vasodilator of choice in Asia for stroke prevention.
Larger Phase III trials are needed to prove the benefit of the two agents. This his LACI-3 exam is in preparation, Wardlaw told his ISC audience.
LACI-2 was conducted as a 2×2 factorial trial, randomizing 363 adults to 1 of 4 treatment regimens for 1 year. dosage. To test tolerability, doses were escalated over 4 weeks.
Recruitment took place at 26 stroke centers across the UK. Eligible participants suffered from lacunar stroke and demonstrated independent functioning. The median age of the cohort he was 64 years old and approximately 31% were female. Groups were balanced after randomization.
Nearly 90% of participants had index infarcts visible on imaging, mostly lacunar, with only 3% involving the middle or posterior cerebral arteries.
Most patients were taking antiplatelet drugs (97%) and antihypertensive drugs (76%) at baseline. Contraindications to any study drug were noted in 12% of him.
Overall LACI-2 results and cognitive findings were consistent across prespecified subgroups.
Nevertheless, this trial did not focus on efficacy and subgroup analyses. The data may be considered hypothesis-generating due to the lack of multiplicity adjustment. Other limitations included the open-label nature of the study and the issue of missing cognitive data.
“We saw good hints of efficacy, particularly isosorbide mononitrate, in reducing recurrent stroke and cognitive impairment. We also found that it seemed to work,” Wardlaw said.
“This is very promising because no pharmacotherapies have been found to have a positive impact on cognitive impairment in stroke with small vascular disease. We cautiously hope that it can have a wider impact,” she added.
Disclosure
This study was funded primarily by the British Heart Foundation, with support from the Alzheimer’s Association UK, Dementia Research Institute, Stroke Society, Leduc Foundation, NHS Research Scotland, and the National Institutes of Health Clinical Research Network. I was.
Wardlaw and Yaghi made no disclosures.
Bass reported ties to CoMind, DiaMedica, Phagegenesis, and Roche.
Primary information
International Stroke Conference
Source reference: Wardlaw JM, et al “Cilostazol, Isosorbide Mononitrate, and Their Combinations Prevent Relapse and Dependence in Small Vessel Stroke Patients: Lacunar Intervention Trial-2 (LACI-2)” ISC 2023.
