What you need to know about symptoms and treatment





DETROIT (WXYZ) — The recent surge in norovirus cases is disappointing. But should we expect a surge? Looking at the CDC data, we can see that the trajectory of positive reactions is almost straightened out in late January. Additionally, 225 outbreaks have been reported so far this season, compared to his 172 last season. But nonetheless, it actually falls within the expected range typically seen at this time of year. Norovirus is now often referred to as gastroenteritis. But it has nothing to do with flu. Norovirus is actually a group of viruses. There are many different types, they are very common and highly contagious. People may suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain. Some people develop fever, headache, and body aches. Norovirus can also cause acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. For most people, the infection is just a nuisance and they may not feel well for a few days.However, some infections are serious and can lead to severe dehydration and even death. It is especially dangerous for children, women with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. People at high risk or with persistent symptoms should see a doctor. According to the CDC, norovirus causes approximately 109,000 hospitalizations and 900 deaths each year. Regarding treatment, there are no antiviral drugs or specific treatments. That's why it's so important to replace lost fluids to avoid dehydration. Water, sports drinks, broth, or oral rehydration solutions are effective. To prevent infection, it is important to wash your hands with warm, soapy water for 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, after changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food. because it is excreted in vomit. And only a few particles are needed to spread the virus. You can pick up these particles by touching contaminated surfaces, objects, food, or drinks. Also, they can stay on surfaces and objects for days or weeks. Therefore, if you or someone you love is sick, it is best to stay home until you feel better.This helps prevent the virus from spreading in our community.

