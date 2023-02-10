Atlanta nurse Dana Jones helps children with heart disease





Dana Jones, a caregiver at Children’s Health Care in Atlanta, uses her story to comfort young mind warriors battling illness.

ATLANTA — Doctors overlooked Dana Jones. Atlanta Children’s Health, a heart murmur in infancy. That murmur turned into horror, and she had to fight for her life. Now Jones uses her story to comfort the Children’s young heart warriors through battle. “I like to show them my scars. I really try to reveal the good parts,” Jones said. When doctors discovered her heart murmur, the pediatrician told her parents there was nothing to worry about as it would go away. The irregular sounds coming from Jones’ heart turned out to be an early sign of congenital heart disease. About 25% of babies with CHD are critically ill, according to the Center for Disease Control. Her diagnosis laid the groundwork for a lifelong passion for cardiology. Two days after graduating from high school, Jones enrolled in college to pursue a career as an echocardiograph. “I guarantee that we will do everything in our power to make sure we are checking every part of your mind and investigating every part of your child’s mind,” she said. As a sonographer, Jones takes images of the heart so doctors and surgeons know exactly what they need before operating on a patient. However, Jones continued to fight her condition while helping young victims of heart disease. “When my daughter was born in 2007, I practically died,” she shared. Her condition appeared to be under control until one day while treating a patient. “So that was one of the things you could deal with as an ultrasonographer. But when I was on the other side of it, I felt like I was paralyzed,” Jones said. Soon she found herself fighting for her life and needed emergency open-heart surgery. Jones admits that her recovery has been difficult, but that she now relies on the children of Atlanta Children in her health care to treat young families and children. It’s her resilience throughout her life. “Some of these kids come in having a hard time breathing and they feel really sick. And I know their quality of life will improve if they are rehabilitated.” I will,” said Jones. Living with a congenital heart condition can be difficult, but Jones says those moments and her continued urge to help ultimately empower her to show up for her family every day. says. “I feel like I was put in the right place,” she told 11Alive. Jones feels she has a purpose to help others, and wants to continue doing so for those who share the same struggle as her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/life/heartwarming/heart-warrior-childrens-healthcare-of-atlanta-dana-jones/85-3d58ead8-e3c6-4fe2-a539-d6d4a118e091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos