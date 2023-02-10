Eating fewer calories may help slow the aging process

Share on Pinterest Researchers say you can slow down the aging process by not only consuming fewer calories but eating healthier.Joner Images/Getty Images Researchers say that reducing caloric intake appears to help slow the aging process, at least in healthy adults.

Experts say the findings are interesting, but more research is needed to determine if other factors are involved.

They say sticking to a healthy eating pattern, focusing on nutritious foods, and avoiding foods high in sugar can help you eat healthily. Limiting calorie intake can help slow down aging processaccording to, study Published in a magazine today natural aging. Researchers led by the Butler Columbia Center for Aging at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York used DNA analysis from blood samples to measure the rate of aging and reported that caloric restriction slows the aging process. Participants included 220 healthy men and women from three different locations in the United States. Participants either continued their normal diet or reduced their calorie consumption by 25%. Scientists tracked the participants’ diet and health for two years, taking blood samples at the beginning of the study and at 12 and 24 months.

Researchers have reported a delay in the aging process based on three DNA markers. They said these results could provide a sense of what effects scientists could look for when completing trials of specific weight interventions. intermittent fasting. “This study tells us that maintaining a lean body mass helps reduce molecular changes at the cellular level that occur in response to aging.” Dr. David SeltzerA physician at Delray Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., who was not involved in the study. aging in stress and anxietynot only their diet. “I agree that calorie restriction plays a role on a molecular level,” Seltzer told Healthline. exercise more likely to prolong life. ”

Researchers are now completing a follow-up study to see if calorie restriction has long-term effects. healthy aging. “The results make sense to me,” he said. Dr. Raphael Kelman, Physician and Functional Medicine Physician at Kelman Wellness Center in New York City. “However, nutritional research is notoriously difficult to conduct, especially over the long term, as people naturally struggle to adhere to their diets. “I think there are a few things to consider,” Kelman told Healthline. If the control group overeats or eats a lot of unhealthy food, and the calorie restriction group eats healthier, is the result due to calorie restriction or just eating a healthier diet is also positive? Will it affect me?” “It’s also difficult to know if people are really following their diets unless their diets are strictly controlled and monitored,” Kellman added. If given, people live their lives, how can you be sure that you are sticking to a 25% restricted diet all the way considering how difficult it is for most people Does anyone really track portion size and calories with most normal meals? I think the study is valid, has some interesting results, and needs more research.”