Evaluation of overdiagnosis in fecal immunoassay screening for colorectal cancer with a digital twin approach

digital twin design

In a study design incorporating the digital twin concept described above, we assessed the overdiagnostic phenotype resulting from fecal-based mass screening. Before proposing the design of the digital twin, we need to introduce the traditional RCT design as shown in the figure. 1a For analysis of overdiagnosis. RCTs are a standard design to assess whether FIT screening is effective in reducing mortality from CRC and whether there is overdiagnosis resulting from FIT screening, but RCTs are often used to assess hidden disease in nature. It is not possible to elucidate how overdiagnosis is caused because it does not elucidate the historical process. From normal, through the latent preclinical detectable stage (PCDP), to the clinical stage in the unscreened control group (Fig. 1b). We also do not know the pathways leading to overdiagnosis in the screened group (Fig. 1c and d). Therefore, even if the RCT yields overdiagnosed results, if the follow-up time is not long enough to wash these out, the overdiagnosed cancers are the advanced cancers detected at the preclinical detectable stage (PCDP). is often confused with Progressive cases found early due to lead times that expedite the date of diagnosis. In addition, sensitivity is another factor that influences estimates of overdiagnosis when it comes to population-based service screening rather than RCT programs, as sensitivity of FIT influences estimates of overdiagnosis, but such impact is It cannot be observed directly.

To assess the extent of overdiagnosis in population-based service screening, it is necessary to separate lead-time gaining advanced cancers from non-advanced cancers and consider the sensitivity of FIT. The first initiative is to build an overdiagnosed embedded disease natural history model of CRC to distinguish between advanced cancers and non-advanced cancers remaining in the preclinical detectable stage (PCDP) (Fig. 1c) and model the unobservable process of advanced cancer from PCDP to clinical stage (CP) by treatment interruption and adenoma removal by polypectomy (Fig. 1 day). The sensitivity of the FIT in the figure should also be taken into account. 1c and d To accommodate different detection modes defined by the data. Relevant transitional parameters include the incidence of PCDP (including progressive and nonprogressive phenotypes) and the rate of progression from progressive PCDP to CP. 1c and d, and sensitivity. Since information about overdiagnosis can only be learned from those incorporating screens to detect both progressive and nonprogressive CRC, we applied the developed Markov machining algorithm to population-based FIT service screening with different modes of detection. We trained these parameters by fitting to the data. PCDP as shown. 1c and dNote that the Markov algorithm developed to learn these transition parameters is detailed in the statistics section.

The ethos of the digital twin design is to emulate the RCT design so that the invited group and Generating a CRC in the control group. These trained transition parameters were further applied to create a mirror of the control group without screening, and a virtually created digital screening twin was used to predict the CRC of the same screened control group. generated (Figure 1). 1c and d). Observed CRC cases will be diagnosed with CRC in CP from the control group if they have symptoms and signs associated with CRC, according to the hidden natural history in the figure. 1b Normal to CP via Occult PCDP. Without screening, PCDP cannot be detected, nor can it detect overdiagnosed CRC in controls. Comparisons were therefore made between the predicted CRC of digitally screened twins and the observed CRC of the control group in the absence of screening.

Underlying mechanisms for quantifying the rate of overdiagnosis

Incidence of PCDP in the figure. 1c (denoted by λ 1 ) is considered higher than the figure. 1b (denoted by λ 1 ‘) due to an excess of non-progressive PCDP cancers detected by screening. Predicted cancers based on digitally screened virtual twins after applying migration parameters learned from figures. 1c They are therefore expected to be larger than their counterparts in the control group, according to the natural history of the figure. 1b Without screening. The percentage excess calculated in the statistical section reflects the degree of overdiagnosis.

Overdiagnosis would be underestimated if adenoma resection was not considered, as screening not only interrupts the natural history of PCDP to CP, but also prevents malignant transformation of adenoma to cancer upon polypectomy. . To adjust for such effects, Figure . 1 day To offset overdiagnosis due to removal of adenomas by polypectomy, we show how to apply a multistate model, namely normal → adenoma → PCDP → CP, to estimate the three parameters. Three transition parameters (λ 1 al 1 band λ 2) in the figure 1 day We followed the hidden natural history of the figure and compared it with the CRC observed in the control group without screening. 1b Calculate the percentage of overdiagnosis by adjusting for the effect of adenoma removal. Note that competing mortality, one of the causes associated with overdiagnosis, was also considered for both progressive and nonprogressive stays in PCDP.

Information source

A population-based CRC screening program in Taiwan by fecal immunochemistry (FIT)

Population-based CRC screening data were collected from the Taiwan Colorectal Cancer Screening Program, which was initiated by the Taiwanese government in 2004 and provides biennial FIT screening for residents aged 50–69 years (the upper age limit is extended to 74 years since 2013). Positive cases were referred for colonoscopy if the hemoglobin concentration exceeded 20 μg/gram of feces (equivalent to 100 ng/mL for the Eiken OC-Sensor and 8 ng/mL for the Kyowa HM-JACK). rice field.31Subjects with negative results were invited to attend another screening after 2 years. All screening data and laboratory findings, including adenomas, were collected in a centralized database of an organized service screening program under the auspices of health authorities. Information on interval CRC and CRC from FIT-screening nonparticipants was obtained from the National Death Registry and the Taiwan Cancer Registry according to the 9th edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). The population cohort recruited an eligible population of 5,417,699 people aged 50 to 69 between 2004 and 2009, and the program had 3,811,011 participants. The cohort was followed up to 2014 to determine cancer status via linking to Taiwan’s National Cancer Registry. A total of 71,543 CRCs were identified, including 64,199 invasive CRCs and 7,344 HGD, and these were used to assess the rates of overdiagnosis of invasive CRCs only and all CRCs. By detection mode, there were 13,821 screen-detected colorectal cancers, 11,904 interval cancers, and 45,818 non-participant colorectal cancers. The cohort was divided into two scenarios based on natural history processes embedded in overdiagnosis and without consideration of adenoma removal. 1c And the process of natural history embedded in overdiagnosis considers removal of the adenoma following Figure 1. 1 dayBecause there is no RCT-designed control arm for population-based service screening, data from the 1998–2003 prescreening period (population size of approximately 5,417,699), prior to national service screening, were used as a comparator. , CRC incidence trends capturing the biological growth rate of CRC incidence in the absence of screening (4.5% per year)7This increasing trend parallels the contemporaneous period of the screened group serving between 2004 and 2014, as previously described, to impute the observed CRC in this control group without screening. was further applied to This study was approved by the Department of Health Promotion, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Government of Taiwan, and informed consent was waived for anonymized data.

statistical analysis

We proposed a Markov process to model the natural history processes embedded in the overdiagnosis in Figures c and d. Here, we learned the corresponding parameters based on the Taiwanese population-based His FIT screening data consisting of both advanced and non-progressive her PCDP cancers. Because screening tests (ig gFOBT or FIT) may miss lesions, the annual progression rate (λ 2 )32,33This condition was incorporated into the overdiagnosis embedding natural model in Figures c and d because the competing risk (δ) of other causes of death is also one of the causes of overdiagnosis.Supplementary Methods details how to estimate relevant parameters using Markov-based algorithms for multi-state models, i.e. likelihood functions, after learning from empirical data on population-based service screening by detection mode34A Bayesian MCMC algorithm with an inverse gamma (0.001, 0.001) prior distribution of the transition parameter is used to estimate the parameters of the multistate Markov model, and 95% confidence intervals are additionally obtained from the posterior distribution of each parameter .

As mentioned above, overdiagnosis of CRC leads to an annual incidence of CRC (λ 1 ), the value applied to digitally screened twins will be larger than that (λ 1 ‘) in the absence of screening follow a hidden natural history process arising from the control group. CRC cases derived from screened twins (S) were substantially imputed by already learned transition probabilities for different types of detection modes at the same follow-up time as the control group, as previously described. Therefore, we imputed the ratio of the predicted CRC of the screened twins (S

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-023-00763-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos