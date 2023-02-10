Quantifying the effect of delaying the second COVID-19 vaccine dose in England: a mathematical modelling study





Summary Background The UK was the first country to start national COVID-19 vaccination programmes, initially administering doses 3 weeks apart. However, early evidence of high vaccine effectiveness after the first dose and the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant prompted the UK to extend the interval between doses to 12 weeks. In this study, we aimed to quantify the effect of delaying the second vaccine dose in England. Methods We used a previously described model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, calibrated to COVID-19 surveillance data from England, including hospital admissions, hospital occupancy, seroprevalence data, and population-level PCR testing data, using a Bayesian evidence-synthesis framework. We modelled and compared the epidemic trajectory in the counterfactual scenario in which vaccine doses were administered 3 weeks apart against the real reported vaccine roll-out schedule of 12 weeks. We estimated and compared the resulting numbers of daily infections, hospital admissions, and deaths. In sensitivity analyses, we investigated scenarios spanning a range of vaccine effectiveness and waning assumptions. Findings In the period from Dec 8, 2020, to Sept 13, 2021, the number of individuals who received a first vaccine dose was higher under the 12-week strategy than the 3-week strategy. For this period, we estimated that delaying the interval between the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses from 3 to 12 weeks averted a median (calculated as the median of the posterior sample) of 58 000 COVID-19 hospital admissions (291 000 cumulative hospitalisations [95% credible interval 275 000–319 000] under the 3-week strategy vs 233 000 [229 000–238 000] under the 12-week strategy) and 10 100 deaths (64 800 deaths [60 200–68 900] vs 54 700 [52 800–55 600]). Similarly, we estimated that the 3-week strategy would have resulted in more infections compared with the 12-week strategy. Across all sensitivity analyses the 3-week strategy resulted in a greater number of hospital admissions. In results by age group, the 12-week strategy led to more hospitalisations and deaths in older people in spring 2021, but fewer following the emergence of the delta variant during summer 2021. Interpretation England’s delayed-second-dose vaccination strategy was informed by early real-world data on vaccine effectiveness in the context of limited vaccine supplies in a growing epidemic. Our study shows that rapidly providing partial (single-dose) vaccine-induced protection to a larger proportion of the population was successful in reducing the burden of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths overall. Funding UK National Institute for Health Research; UK Medical Research Council; Community Jameel; Wellcome Trust; UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; Australian National Health and Medical Research Council; and EU.

Regulatory approval of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.

The Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 (tozinameran) and Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 were approved on Dec 2 and Dec 30, 2020, respectively, in the UK, making the UK the first country to start nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Regulatory approval of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca. Vaccines were prioritised for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19. People residing in care homes and their carers were vaccinated first. Vaccination then proceeded in descending 5-year age groups, also accounting for pre-existing clinical conditions. Initially, the two scheduled doses of each vaccine were administered 3–4 weeks apart, similar to the schedule used in clinical trials. However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) later recommended delaying the second dose from 3 to 12 weeks after the first dose, on the basis of evidence that one vaccine dose provided 70–90% protection against symptomatic disease

and that a higher antibody peak was observed in individuals who received a delayed second dose compared with those who received their second dose at 3 weeks.

Andrews N

Gower C

et al. Effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on COVID-19 related symptoms, hospital admissions, and mortality in older adults in England: test negative case-control study. and that a higher antibody peak was observed in individuals who received a delayed second dose compared with those who received their second dose at 3 weeks. 5 Tauzin A

Gong SY

Beaudoin-Bussières G

The delayed-second-dose strategy allowed the delivery of more first vaccine doses to be prioritised and, thus, high short-term partial protection for as many people as possible, which was important in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 alpha (B.1.1.7) variant of concern emerging at the time. Research in context Evidence before this study We searched MEDLINE via PubMed from database inception to June 10, 2022, for relevant literature on the effect of COVID-19 vaccine dosing intervals, with no language restrictions, using the following search terms: (COVID-19) AND (vaccin*) AND (dose OR dosing) AND (delay OR interval) AND (quant* OR assess* OR impact). Of 382 studies identified, 12 were prospective assessments of optimal vaccination strategies, exploring trade-offs between vaccine mode of action, vaccine effectiveness, coverage, and availability. Only two studies retrospectively assessed the effects of different vaccination intervals. One assessed the optimal timing during the epidemic to switch to an extended dosing interval, and the other assessed all-cause mortality and hospitalisation risk between two dosing groups. Added value of this study We use a data synthesis approach combining real-world evidence from multiple data sources to retrospectively quantify the short-to-medium-term effect of extending the COVID-19 vaccine dosing interval from the manufacturer-recommended 3 weeks to 12 weeks in England. This decision to change the interval was controversial at the time. Retrospective evaluations of key interventions are essential to assess and improve current and future strategic decisions around COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in light of upcoming booster programmes and the potential for new variants to emerge, and to ensure lessons learned are quantified and documented. Implications of all the available evidence Our study shows that rapidly providing partial (single-dose) vaccine-induced protection to a larger proportion of the population was successful in reducing hospitalisations and deaths due to COVID-19 in the first 9 months of the vaccination programme in England. This result was enabled by adaptation of guidelines in light of emerging evidence. Overall, published studies show that optimal vaccination strategies are highly dependent on vaccine availability, coverage, and effectiveness, as well as risk factors for infection and severity. However, they highlight the important role mathematical modelling can play in prospectively or retrospectively assessing different control options in a given context, particularly where detailed data are available.

Sewell HF

This strategy received criticism, citing the lower protection offered to people at highest risk from the disease by delaying the second dose, the limited evidence to support this change from trial protocols, and concerns of partial vaccination accelerating the emergence of vaccine-evading variants of concern. However, prompted by vaccine shortages and the emergence of the alpha variant, several countries, including Canada, Denmark, Norway, India, and South Africa, also extended the time between doses.

Archived 5: NACI rapid response: extended dose intervals for COVID-19 vaccines to optimize early vaccine rollout and population protection in Canada. Denmark, 9 Danish Health Authority

How you will get vaccinated. Norway, 10 Norwegian Institute of Public Health

Vaccination scenarios: 12.03.2021—conservative and optimistic. India, 11 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India

FAQs on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination program. and South Africa, 12 National Institute for Communicable Diseases

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine. also extended the time between doses. Previous studies have explored the potential impact and optimisation of mass vaccination schedules under different assumptions regarding vaccine effectiveness, vaccine mode of action, waning immunity, and use of non-pharmaceutical interventions. 13 Moghadas SM

Vilches TN

Zhang K

et al. Evaluation of COVID-19 vaccination strategies with a delayed second dose. , 14 Comparison between one and two dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prioritization for a fixed number of vaccine doses. These studies showed that more hospitalisations and deaths could be prevented under a delayed-second-dose strategy, but results were sensitive to vaccine effectiveness assumptions and vaccine mechanisms, underscoring the importance of continued non-pharmaceutical interventions. 15 Vaccination strategies and transmission of COVID-19: evidence across advanced countries. , 16 Silva PJS

Sagastizábal C

Nonato LG

Struchiner CJ

Pereira T Optimized delay of the second COVID-19 vaccine dose reduces ICU admissions. , 17 Romero-Brufau S

Chopra A

Ryu AJ

et al. Public health impact of delaying second dose of BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 covid-19 vaccine: simulation agent based modeling study. Quantifying the effect of interventions is crucial to evaluating the success of an epidemic response, allowing decision makers to improve and inform ongoing and future interventions. The aims of the current study were to retrospectively assess the effect of delaying the second vaccine dose in England and to examine what the epidemic trajectory in terms of COVID-19 hospitalisations, deaths, and SARS-CoV-2 infections would have looked like if a 3-week interval had been maintained.

Discussion Our study explored the effect of the strategy of delaying the interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to 12 weeks in England between Dec 8, 2020, and Sept 13, 2021, comparing the observed number of hospitalisations and deaths to a counterfactual scenario in which the vaccine dose interval remained 3 weeks, as in clinical trials. We estimated in our baseline scenario that delaying the interval between the first and second COVID-19 doses from 3 to 12 weeks averted a median 58 000 hospitalisations in England by Sept 13, 2021, and averted between 39 000 and 211 000 total hospitalisations across all sensitivity analyses. 30 Monod M

Blenkinsop A

Xi X

et al. Age groups that sustain resurging COVID-19 epidemics in the United States. The 12-week strategy led to more partially protected individuals which temporarily led to more hospitalisations and deaths in older individuals in spring 2021 ( figure 5 appendix 1 p 70 ). However, the strategy provided partial (single-dose) protection to more age groups, including younger groups that might sustain transmission, which indirectly protected those at high risk. Conversely, prioritising fully vaccinating the people at highest risk with two doses under the 3-week strategy led to a large proportion of the population at highest risk having a lower level of vaccine-induced immunity during the delta variant wave in summer 2021 due to waning immunity, which resulted in higher peak hospitalisations. The magnitude of the effect of the 12-week strategy might also be sensitive to the timing of the delta variant wave. Had the delta variant emerged 3 months later, the 12-week strategy would probably have still been more beneficial than the 3-week strategy, but to a smaller relative extent within the short-to-medium-term COVID-19 epidemic dynamics considered here. 13 Moghadas SM

Vilches TN

Zhang K

et al. Evaluation of COVID-19 vaccination strategies with a delayed second dose. Retrospective assessments of the effects of different vaccination strategies in other countries are not yet available. However, our findings are consistent with previous prospective simulation studies which also found that prioritising partial protection of a larger proportion of the population by increasing the dosing interval could reduce hospitalisations and deaths. , 14 Comparison between one and two dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prioritization for a fixed number of vaccine doses. , 15 Vaccination strategies and transmission of COVID-19: evidence across advanced countries. , 16 Silva PJS

Sagastizábal C

Nonato LG

Struchiner CJ

Pereira T Optimized delay of the second COVID-19 vaccine dose reduces ICU admissions. , 17 Romero-Brufau S

Chopra A

Ryu AJ

et al. Public health impact of delaying second dose of BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 covid-19 vaccine: simulation agent based modeling study. Barmpounakis and colleagues 31 Barmpounakis P

Demiris N

Kontoyiannis I

Pavlakis GN

Sypsa V Evaluating the effects of second-dose vaccine-delay policies in European countries: a simulation study based on data from Greece. found that the optimal strategy was to prioritise fully vaccinating the oldest individuals before switching to a delayed-second-dose strategy for those younger than 75 years. This is not far from the strategy that England pursued, with around 25% of people aged 80 years or older being vaccinated with a first dose before the JCVI changed their guidance. This combined strategy essentially targets a combination of susceptibility to severe disease in the highest risk groups and infectivity in the younger age groups. 19 Sonabend R

Whittles LK

Imai N

et al. Non-pharmaceutical interventions, vaccination, and the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant in England: a mathematical modelling study. Mathematical models are valuable tools to quantitatively evaluate vaccination programmes, improve their design, and monitor new vaccine initiatives. , 32 Moore S

Hill EM

Tildesley MJ

Dyson L

Keeling MJ Vaccination and non-pharmaceutical interventions for COVID-19: a mathematical modelling study. By using a Bayesian evidence-synthesis approach, we integrated multiple data sources to capture the epidemic in England accurately. By explicitly accounting for the introduction of variants of concern, vaccine endpoints, and the waning of immunity, we robustly explored the effects of alternative vaccination strategies and a wide range of sensitivity analyses. 29 Amirthalingam G

Bernal JL

Andrews NJ

et al. Serological responses and vaccine effectiveness for extended COVID-19 vaccine schedules in England. Our study has limitations. First, there is substantial uncertainty in vaccine effectiveness by dosing interval. UK studies are limited because of the early switch in strategy. Studies in countries where a 3-week interval was maintained suggest that vaccine effectiveness is slightly lower compared with a 12-week interval, 33 Martínez-Baz I

Trobajo-Sanmartín C

Miqueleiz A

et al. Product-specific COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against secondary infection in close contacts, Navarre, Spain, April to August 2021. , 34 Lauring AS

Tenforde MW

Chappell JD

et al. Clinical severity of, and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against, covid-19 from omicron, delta, and alpha SARS-CoV-2 variants in the United States: prospective observational study. , 35 Tartof SY

Slezak JM

Fischer H

et al. Effectiveness of mRNA BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine up to 6 months in a large integrated health system in the USA: a retrospective cohort study. , 36 Puranik A

Lenehan PJ

Silvert E

et al. Comparison of two highly-effective mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 during periods of alpha and delta variant prevalence. a hypothesis that we explored in a sensitivity analysis with findings similar to those of our main analysis. Second, we assumed a simple model of waning immunity with only two stages. However, sensitivity analyses varying assumptions about waning vaccine-induced protection produced results consistent with our main analysis. Third, we did not directly account for waning of vaccine-induced immunity after the first dose. Studies have estimated that protection starts to wane from 4–5 weeks after the first dose in some age groups, but with large uncertainty. 22 Andrews N

Stowe J

Kirsebom F

et al. COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against the omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. , 37 Vasileiou E

Simpson CR

Shi T

et al. Interim findings from first-dose mass COVID-19 vaccination roll-out and COVID-19 hospital admissions in Scotland: a national prospective cohort study. , 38 Pérez-Alós L

Armenteros JJA

Madsen JR

et al. Modeling of waning immunity after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and influencing factors. According to our sensitivity analyses, such waning after the first dose did not alter our results. Fourth, although we capture temporal changes in population contact rates, we assumed that, under the 3-week strategy, mixing patterns (ie, β transmissibility values) remained identical to those estimated under the 12-week strategy. 39 Atchison C

Bowman LR

Vrinten C

et al. Early perceptions and behavioural responses during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cross-sectional survey of UK adults. It is possible that, under a 3-week strategy, the final step of the roadmap (in which non-pharmaceutical interventions in the UK were lifted in a controlled stepwise manner) would have been delayed further as the projected hospitalisations would have been much higher (figure 3B); behaviours might also have been different under that strategy. Therefore, our counterfactual analysis can only represent a scenario assuming only the vaccination interval changed. Fifth, we assumed the same vaccination rate for all analyses as reported in the NHS data. With more doses administered per day, the 12-week delay might not have been optimal. 17 Romero-Brufau S

Chopra A

Ryu AJ

et al. Public health impact of delaying second dose of BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 covid-19 vaccine: simulation agent based modeling study. Sixth, we did not consider the potentially reduced risk of emergence of a variant of concern in the 3-week compared with the 12-week strategy. However, with SARS-CoV-2 circulating globally, and most variants of concern rapidly spreading worldwide, a change in the risk of emergence in England alone is unlikely to have affected the broader patterns of emergence and therefore the circulation of variants. Finally, although we have quantified the relative success of the 12-week versus the 3-week strategy in terms of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths, and SARS-CoV-2 infections in the first 9 months of the vaccination programme, we have only considered longer-term SARS-CoV-2 dynamics in two simple exploratory analyses ( appendix 1 pp 65–67 ), which did not account for either booster and further vaccine doses or novel variants. Our work, therefore, does not fully explore the potential effect of the delayed-second-dose strategy on future epidemic waves. We also did not consider the long-term burden of disease, such as post-COVID-19 condition (also known as long COVID), although this is likely to be proportional to the infection burden. Furthermore, we did not account for geographical or socioeconomic factors that can affect SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates and outcomes, and did not conduct analyses by sex or ethnicity, which would require granular individual-level data not considered in this study. Therefore, our results should be interpreted as the population-level average effects at the NHS regional level, and not at higher resolution. Our study shows that early and continuous assessment of real-world vaccine effectiveness is crucial, especially in emergency situations. There can be benefit in carefully considering and adapting guidelines in light of new emerging evidence and the population in question. Our results could also help to quantitatively inform lessons-learned exercises, such as the UK Government’s ongoing COVID-19 inquiry. Our findings might also be useful for other countries considering different vaccination intervals for future booster campaigns or in preparation for future waves of COVID-19. However, it is difficult to extrapolate findings from England to other settings because of differences in demography, behaviours, implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions, availability of vaccines, and variants of concern in circulation. Additional retrospective studies from multiple countries with differing non-pharmaceutical interventions and variants will help to build a body of evidence regarding optimal vaccination strategies. However, across all sensitivity analyses explored, we estimated that, in England, the switch to a delayed vaccine interval was beneficial in the short to medium term. Importantly, this beneficial effect is observed across all age groups, including those at highest risk, who had higher indirect protection under the 12-week strategy. 40 Kissler SM

Tedijanto C

Goldstein E

Grad YH

Lipsitch M Projecting the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 through the postpandemic period. It was fortunate that both vaccines licensed in England were highly effective, combined with a high uptake of both doses despite the longer dosing interval. In other settings where vaccine supply is limited, or where vaccines with lower effectiveness are widely used, a switch to a 12-week strategy might not be advantageous. Therefore, it is crucial to consider the likely acceptance of new vaccines or doses and the potential barriers to uptake, especially during periods of sustained high transmission when vaccine-evading variants might emerge. Models have shown that long-term COVID-19 dynamics are strongly shaped by vaccination policies with wide-ranging epidemiological and evolutionary outcomes. Therefore, as further vaccine doses are rolled out, it will be important to continue evaluating vaccine effectiveness against any new variants and waning vaccine-induced protection. Beyond the immediate priority of COVID-19, understanding the effect that changing COVID-19 vaccination guidance has had or might have on hesitancy towards other vaccines or on overall trust in public health guidance is crucial.

NI, TR, NMF, ACG, MB, and AC conceived the study. NI and TR analysed the data, created the figures, and wrote the original draft of the manuscript. TR, LKW, RS, RGF, ESK, YE, DTK, PNP-G, MB, and AC developed the code base. All authors contributed to interpretation, investigation, and reviewing and editing of the manuscript. WH, KAMG, NI, HW, BAD, KF, ESK, and PNP-G accessed and verified the underlying data used in the study.

Acknowledgments This work was supported jointly by the Wellcome Trust and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (formerly Department for International Development; 221350). We acknowledge joint centre funding from the UK Medical Research Council (MRC) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (MR/R015600/1). This work was also supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Health Protection Research Unit in Modelling Methodology, a partnership between the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA; formerly Public Health England), Imperial College London, and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (NIHR200908); Community Jameel; and the EDCTP2 programme, supported by the EU. LKW acknowledges support from a Wellcome Trust fellowship (grant number 218669/Z/19/Z). ABH acknowledges support from an Australian National Health and Medical Research Council investigator grant. We thank all colleagues at the UKHSA and front-line health professionals who have driven and continue to drive the daily response to the COVID-19 epidemic in England and provided the necessary data to inform this study. The use of pillar-2 PCR testing data, vaccination data, and the variant and mutation data was made possible thanks to UKHSA colleagues, and we thank Nick Gent and André Charlett for facilitation and insights into these data. The use of serological data was made possible by colleagues at UKHSA Porton Down, Colindale, and the NHS Blood Transfusion Service; we are particularly grateful to Gayatri Amirthalingam and Nick Andrews for helpful discussions around these data. We thank all the Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) Study investigators for sharing PCR prevalence data. We also thank the entire Imperial College London COVID-19 response team for support and feedback throughout. The views expressed are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the UK Department of Health and Social Care, the NHS, the NIHR, UKHSA, UK MRC, UK Research and Innovation, or the EU.

