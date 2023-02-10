Effects of stress on microcirculatory oscillations

It has long been recognized that psychological stress contributes to heart disease. Long-term psychological stress is now considered an important risk factor for the entire vascular system.1 However, there are relatively few studies on the effects of psychological stress on microcirculation. Psychological stress is associated with elevated levels of circulating norepinephrine, which can cause microvascular vasoconstriction. Self-reported healthy individuals have been found to have greater norepinephrine-induced vasoconstriction compared to less stressed healthy individuals.2 Therefore, in this study, we consider microvascular flow perturbations induced by psychological stress as a reliable diagnostic method for stress assessment.

Recently, there have been great strides in developing wearable technology for monitoring stress. Most wearable stress devices are based on continuous heart rate monitoring. An increased heart rate is a normal physiological response to acute emotional stress and exercise. It is unlikely that such responses directly lead to negative stress-induced outcomes. Recently, wearable stress devices based on heart rate variability (HRV) have been developed.3 This approach seems more reasonable for the assessment of stress-induced vascular effects, especially in healthy populations. However, her measured HRV may be attenuated in individuals suffering from diseases affecting the vascular system such as diabetes, CVD, hypercholesterolemia, or hypertension. Therefore, HRV may not be a reliable measure of stress.

Most recently, we showed that chronic fatigue associated with post-COVID syndrome and transient fatigue caused by high-intensity exercise are comparable in terms of vascular impact.Four Analysis of microcirculatory oscillations detected at rest using the Flow Mediated Skin Fluorescence (FMSF) technique is particularly useful for monitoring physical stress associated with strenuous exercise and post-infection fatigue. It is reasonable to assume that a similar methodology can be applied to assess the vascular effects of psychological stress. This short contribution demonstrates the effects of long-term psychological stress on microcirculatory oscillations monitored by FMSF techniques and describes their implications for diagnosis.

Measurements were performed using the AngioExpert, a device built by Angionica Ltd. The AngioExpert device uses Flow Mediated Skin Fluorescence (FMSF) technology, which measures changes in the intensity of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) fluorescence from forearm skin in response. For blocking and releasing blood flow. The skin is the largest organ of the human body and is characterized by a specific metabolism. The epidermal layer of skin is not directly vascularized and oxygen and nutrients are transported from the dermis by diffusion. Epidermal cell metabolism can therefore be viewed as a unique and sensitive marker of early dysfunction of vascular circulation and metabolic regulation.

Microcirculatory oscillations, known as flow motion, are a well-known feature of cutaneous blood flow. We have demonstrated that skin flow motion can be monitored very clearly and accurately using the FMSF technique.Five,6 Two distinct periods of oscillation can be distinguished in the FMSF signal: basal oscillation at rest and flow motion during reperfusion after post-occlusive reactive hyperemia (PORH). For the purposes of this study, only static flow motion is analyzed. Blood flow oscillations in the low-frequency range (<0.15 Hz) are associated with several periodic activities classified as endothelial (<0.021 Hz), neurogenic (0.021–0.52 Hz), and myogenic (0.052–0.15 Hz) applies to Two parameters are used that characterize the flow motion at rest. NOI (Normoxic Oscillation Index). The NOI parameter represents the contribution of endothelial and neurogenic oscillations to all oscillations detected in low-frequency intervals (<0.15 Hz).Four Based on a large number of FMSF measurements in patients affected by stress of various origins, low NOI values ​​(<60%) were associated with minimal stressors caused by stressors such as emotional stress, physical exhaustion, or post-infectious stress. It has been established to indicate circulatory disturbances. , which may be reversible. Chronically low NOI values ​​can lead to the development of severe vascular circulatory disturbances.

Figure 1 We present an exemplary FMSF baseline trace showing a patient’s pronounced microcirculatory oscillations frequently monitored by FMSF diagnostic techniques. Segment (a) shows typical microcirculatory oscillations in the low frequency range, measured for a patient in a self-proclaimed stress-free relaxed state. Segment (b) shows the corresponding power spectral density (PSD) of the fluorescence signal. Microcirculatory oscillations are dominated by an endothelial component (<0.021 Hz) with a measured NOI value of 76.7%. Measurements for this patient under self-proclaimed prolonged emotional stress, caused primarily by a traumatic event, are shown in segments (c) and (d). Microcirculatory oscillations are dominated by a myogenic component (0.052–0.15 Hz) and the measured NOI parameter is only 28.6%. The increased myogenic activity observed in this case is apparently due to the ischemic response triggered by microcirculatory vasoconstriction. A similar activation of myogenic microcirculatory oscillations is seen in the reperfusion line during the FMSF-PORH test.Five,6 The patient contacted her doctor, who recommended a very low dose of a beta-blocker (1.25 mg of nebivolol daily). His FMSF measurements and results performed on day 7 after initiation of beta-blocker therapy are shown in segments (e) and (f). As can be seen, the measured NOI parameter increased to 66.0%. This is a typical level for unstressed individuals (NOI > 60%). This observation correlates with patients’ subjective reports of reduced stress due to reduced anxiety. Patients gave written consent to the use of these results for publication purposes.

Figure 1 An exemplary FMSF baseline trace recorded for a prediabetic patient (male, age range 70-75 years). Endothelial (<0.021 Hz), neurogenic (0.021–0.052 Hz), and myogenic (0.052–0.15 Hz) activity (right): (a and B.) – changes recorded before the appearance of psychological stress; (Ha and D.) – changes observed under long-term psychological stress; (picture and debt) – changes observed after 1 week of beta-blocker treatment (1.25 mg daily dose of nebivolol).

Results presented in Figure 1 We clearly demonstrate that NOI parameters are suitable for assessing psychological stress and that low-dose beta-blockers can be recommended for mild psychological stress. Beta-adrenergic blockade has previously been suggested to attenuate negative, high-arousal emotions in response to psychosocial stressors.7

Figure 2 Compare the NOI and FM parameters of the two groups of patients. Group A – healthy middle-aged individuals. Group B – Patients with type 2 diabetes.Brief characteristics of the investigated population are given in the caption Figure 2Patients in groups A and B did not suffer from COVID-19 infection and were physically relaxed prior to FMSF measurements. Not surprisingly, FM parameters were lower in group B than in group A. This difference in intensity of low-frequency microcirculatory oscillations is due to differences in age and health status of the members of the study group.Five,6 However, no difference was observed in the NOI values ​​of the two groups. This suggests that the NOI parameter can be used as a universal measure of psychological stress, regardless of age or health status (diabetes). Five of her 32 in Group A had NOI values ​​below her 60%. In Group B, a similar proportion (9 out of 70) of his NOI parameters also had him below 60%. This means that approximately 16% of individuals in Group A and 13% of Group B were affected by stress of predominantly psychological origin. This was seen as an impairment of microcirculatory oscillations. Especially premenopausal women seem to have low NOI values.

Figure 2 Comparison of NOIs (a) and FM (B.) parameters for groups A and B (group A healthy middle-aged individuals, n = 32, 19m, 13f, mean age 37.8 (30–50 years)). (Group B diabetic type 2 patients, n=70, 38m, 32f, mean age 63.1 (45-80 years)). Differences between parameters in comparison groups were considered statistically significant when p<0.05. p-values ​​were calculated from Mann-Whitney test results.

Results of this study and results presented in referencesFour In the case of stress due to physical exhaustion and viral infection, it has been suggested that the NOI parameter can be used to assess stress of all causes. However, some distinct differences were observed. Physiological stress causes a clear relative increase in myogenic oscillations, with relatively stable intensity low-frequency microcirculatory oscillations, as measured by the FM parameter. Stress induced by high-intensity exercise or post-COVID syndrome was mainly manifested by a significant decrease in endothelial and neurogenic oscillations at relatively stable intensities of myogenic oscillations, resulting in decreased FM parameters . Evaluating the vascular effects of psychological stress using flow-mediated skin fluorescence (FMSF) technology is highly recommended due to the non-invasive nature of FMSF technology and the possible adaptation of this methodology for use in wearable devices. , is particularly attractive.