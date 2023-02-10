Common digestive problems that can occur with fatty liver





Fatty liver causes nausea and anorexia Fatty liver is a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver. This limits the proper functioning of the liver. Too much fat in the liver can even lead to inflammation and scarring. If left untreated, liver scarring can lead to liver failure. Excessive alcohol consumption is a common cause of alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD). People who consume little or no alcohol can also suffer from fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Overweight people are at increased risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. In the early stages, you may not experience any symptoms of NAFLD. However, if left untreated, it can permanently damage the liver (if cirrhosis, scarring worsens). Therefore, it is important to identify this condition on time. Some common digestive problems can also be signs of fatty liver disease. Signs and Symptoms of Fatty Liver Disease: Digestive Problems You Shouldn’t Ignore 1. Nausea 2. Anorexia that can lead to unintended weight loss 3. Abdominal pain Other symptoms: Fatty liver can cause other symptoms, such as: pale skin

weakness

exhaustion

Abdominal and leg swelling

feeling sick and vomiting Risk factors for fatty liver disease: Several health problems can increase your risk of NAFLD. These include: high cholesterol

excess weight and obesity

sleep apnea

type 2 diabetes

PCOS

hypothyroidism or hypothyroidism How to prevent NAFLD: A healthy diet and lifestyle can help prevent fatty liver disease. Even those suffering from this condition need to focus on their diet and lifestyle to prevent serious complications. Eat a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy, healthy fats and fresh fruit.

Eat foods that are low in calories and high in fiber

Sodium, refined carbs, trans fats and saturated fats should be avoided.

stop drinking or cut down as much as possible

drink a lot of water

maintain a healthy weight

manage healthy blood sugar

Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day

