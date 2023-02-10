Bird flu in Colorado hits black bears, mountain lions, spreading disease





Colorado’s worst bird flu outbreak in history has passed to more mammals, including a black bear killed in Hulfano County and a puma found dead in Gunnison County, state wildlife officials said Thursday. rice field. Although the number of mammalian cases of bird-spreading flu remains low, the recent deaths suggest that the current large-scale outbreak has implications beyond poultry and wild waterfowl, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. This confirms the national warning that Over 6 million chickens killed on commercial egg farms In Colorado during the latest outbreak, which accelerated in the spring and fall of 2022. Wildlife officials and researchers believe that mammals usually get bird flu by eating dead birds. Some cases have been reported in small mammals, and there are concerns in other states that mink farms will spread the disease further. Crossover of current strains of bird flu to humans is so far very rare, with one case from a worker in close contact with a large chicken population in Colorado. “CPW continues to emphasize the importance of keeping your distance from wildlife, especially avoiding contact with sick or dead birds. You can get infected,” said a state news release. “The main protection for the public is to avoid touching sick or dead birds and keep their distance from wildlife.” State wildlife officers killed a black bear in Huerfano County in October. Because this black bear showed signs of illness, such as circling, strange behavior, confusion, and lack of fear of humans. The bear’s remains were frozen until laboratory tests were conducted that confirmed it as bird flu. “Based on the unusual behavior and the knowledge that many infectious diseases cause neurological symptoms, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal,” said CPW area wildlife manager Mike Brown. “Severely ill animals have difficulty moving and often behave erratically.” The mountain lion was spotted in mid-January just outside Gunnison city limits in an area where mountain lions are common, and the carcass was examined. A Weld County skunk carcass was also found positive for the disease, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu, or his HPAI, in November. Colorado Wildlife and Agriculture officials advise the public to stay well away from suspected infected animals or carcasses, but to report them to local or state wildlife officials.Statewide bird flu cases and protocol updates are posted regularly on the website Including State Department of Agriculture.

