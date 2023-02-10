



According to a recent study published in , 2 or 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) or inactivated coronavirus vaccine (Sinovac)) was associated with a sustained effect on infection. reacted. JAMA network opened. Vaccine efficacy (VE) weakened after the second dose, but the vaccine was able to protect against severe consequences caused by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant. “Our study suggests that both CoronaVac and BNT162b2 provide protection against severe outcomes caused by Omicron variants, with consistent reductions in VE after the second dose,” said the authors. wrote. However, “the vaccinated person retained cell-mediated immunity that prevented her from progressing to severe COVID-19, even after neutralizing antibodies wane.” The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant began circulating in late 2021. It spread rapidly to Hong Kong (the site of the current study). mortality. By June 2022, 85% of the Hong Kong population had received two doses of her BNT162b2 mRNA or inactivated coronavirus her vaccine. However, many seniors were still not boosted. VE often fades over time, but researchers say few studies have reviewed these fading effects on the severe consequences caused by Omicron variants. We assessed changes in VE over time for hospitalization and mortality with the Omicron variant. The case-control study included 32,823 participants in the case group and 131,328 patients in the control group using linked administrative data from the Ministry of Health, Hong Kong. The data show that patients aged 18 to 49 who received his two doses of Coronavac were protected from death in 86.4% of her deaths, whereas her two doses of BNT162b2 protected him from death in 92.9 Protected against % death. Two doses of vaccine had less effect on mortality in the elderly. VE was estimated to decline 6 months after the second dose. “This finding mirrors a Finnish study that showed that VE to hospitalization at 6 months after two doses of BNT162b2 was only 61% in elderly patients in the omicron-dominant phase,” said the study’s authors. is writing Booster doses combated this risk. Neutralization studies have shown that his third dose of BNT162b2 increased antibody levels in adults aged 65 to her 85 by a factor of seven. Antibodies increased in patients 60 years and older and in her <60 years, but the older patient population appeared to have more antibodies after her third dose. In general, patients who received 3 doses of CoronaVac or a heterologous booster experienced VE with an 85% mortality risk protection. This study has several limitations, the first of which is that the researchers missed some cases due to underreporting. Additionally, the researchers excluded patients in her ICU when defining disease severity, did not include data on immunocompromised status, and did not adjust for behavioral and lifestyle factors. as a confounder. “Booster doses are recommended for older adults to restore immunity,” the authors of the study wrote. It’s especially important in environments like this.” reference Wei Y, Jia K, Zhao S, et al. Estimate vaccine efficacy of CoronaVac and BNT162b2 against severe outcomes in patients with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(2):e2254777.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.54777

