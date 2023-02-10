Pregnancy-related deaths increase during COVID-19 pandemic







Disclosure: Margelison reports receiving a grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development while conducting research.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio In 2020, pregnancy-related mortality increased by 35% from 2019, with changes in rates of drug-related deaths, homicides and suicides, researchers report. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a unique impact on pregnant and postpartum populations. Maternal deaths from obstetric causes increased by 33% between April and December 2020 compared to the previous year. bottom.” Claire E. margerisonPhD, An associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Michigan State University in East Lansing and a colleague wrote: JAMA network open“However, that study did not include deaths from non-obstetric causes in pregnant or postpartum people. Deaths from drug overdoses, suicides, and homicides occurred during pregnancy and in the first year postpartum.” accounted for a large proportion of all deaths (i.e., pregnancy-related deaths) in women, and the proportion is increasing. death from drug overdose In 2020, there was a significant increase in homicides among the general population of the United States. “





Data obtained from Margerison CE et al. JAMA net open2023; doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.54287



Margerison et al. analyzed US death certificate data from 2018 to 2020 to identify deaths in girls and women aged 15 to 44 years from April to December each year. Death certificates included information about whether each person was pregnant at the time of death or had been pregnant within the past year. Researchers also identified the births of these girls and women listed in the CDC WONDER database. There were 4,528 pregnancy-related deaths over the study period. Overall, pregnancy-related deaths increased from 49.6 (95% CI, 47–52.2) per 100,000 live births from April to December 2019 to 66.9 ( increased by 35% to 95% CI, 63.9-70.1). 2020. Cause-of-death analysis showed drug-related deaths (55.3%), homicide deaths (41.2%), obstetric deaths (28.4%), and other deaths such as motor vehicle accidents (56.7%) between 2019 and 2020. ) was found to increase. pregnancy-related suicide deaths It decreased by 7.1% from 2019 to 2020. Notably, the researchers found that all causes of pregnancy-related deaths except those classified as “other” increased from 2018 to 2019, but the increase from 2019 to 2020 was greater. said. “These findings are consistent with pandemic-related trends in the general population and data on obstetrical deaths and pregnancy-related homicides,” the researchers wrote. “These trends may reflect multiple demographic stressors in 2020, including economic strains related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, and the fentanyl epidemic. did not deal with Future efforts should focus on prevention and intervention methods specific to pregnant and postpartum women, they wrote.

