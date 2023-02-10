Considering a salpingectomy to avoid ovarian cancer





February 10, 2023 – All women who have given birth should have their fallopian tubes removed during other scheduled pelvic surgeries to reduce their risk of ovarian cancer, even if they are not at increased risk of ovarian cancer. should be considered for excision. A deadly disease, leading research bodies advise. Doctors now recommend that women at high genetic risk for ovarian cancer have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after giving birth. In a new message, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance now encourages all women, including those without genetic mutations, to have their fallopian tubes removed during scheduled gynecologic surgery. There is growing evidence that many types of ovarian cancer originate in the fallopian tubes, showing that removal of the fallopian tubes dramatically reduces the risk of subsequent diagnosis, the organization said. . The new advice supersedes decades of focus on ovarian cancer symptom recognition and early detection through screening. It follows a ‘sober and very disappointing’ study Routine screening for ovarian cancer with blood tests and ultrasounds has shown not to save lives, the organization said. UK Collaborative Trial for Ovarian Cancer Screening It was published in the magazine lancet June 2021). Audra Moran, OCRA’s president and CEO, said in an interview that the results of the study were “extremely unacceptable.” “We have a duty to let people know that symptom recognition and early detection will not save lives,” but preemptive tube removal “will absolutely,” says Moran. . This advice is “rsaid Stephanie V. Blank, MD, president of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology and chair of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology at Mount Sinai Health System in New York. And that’s not really new, she says. I said it is possible. Based on disappointing screening studies, Blank says, “it’s getting renewed attention.” Importantly, this recommendation is for women scheduled to undergo another pelvic surgery for a benign condition, such as a hysterectomy for fibroids. Removal of the fallopian tubes as an independent procedure is currently not recommended.

Deanna Gerber, MD, a gynecologic oncologist at NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center-Long Island, says women need to understand that there is still ongoing research on this topic. “ The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is also encouraging women to know their personal risk for ovarian cancer as part of a new messaging campaign. The group has initiated a pilot program to provide free at-home genetic testing kits to people with a personal or family history of breast, ovarian, uterine, or colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks fifth among women’s cancer deaths in the United States, causing more deaths than any other gynecologic cancer. Ovarian cancer is difficult to detect in its early stages because symptoms are often subtle. Common symptoms include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and the need to urinate more frequently.

