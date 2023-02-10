Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Linked to Late-Onset Depression in Older Adults: A Study – The Hill





Story outline Studies have linked air pollution to mental health emergencies and depression. A new study found that increased exposure to particulate matter and other pollutants increases the risk of being diagnosed with depression later in life in older adults. This was especially seen in socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals. Long-term exposure to air pollution increases the risk of late-onset depression in older people, according to a study published in the journal. JAMA network open. Researchers looked at data from nearly 9 million older people with Medicare from 2005 to 2016. More than 1.5 million of them were diagnosed with depression for the first time later in life. Based on where they live, some people have long-term exposure to air pollution from particulate matter such as PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and ozone. This group was found to have a higher risk of late-onset depression than those who were not exposed to air pollution. The results showed that the risk of depression increased by 0.91, 0.61, and 2.13% for each 5-unit increase in PM2.5, nitrogen oxides, and ozone air pollution, respectively. Researchers found that people who were exposed to nitrogen dioxide and had comorbidities such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and congestive heart failure were at even higher risk of depression. The study also highlights the socioeconomic status factor. “In this study, we observed that socioeconomically disadvantaged people were at a much higher risk of developing depression later in life,” the authors wrote. “They are simultaneously exposed to both social stress and adverse environmental conditions such as air pollution.” One of the limitations of this study is that most of those included were Caucasian. In addition, air pollution estimates are based on modeled data, covering areas for each postal code where pollutant distribution may be uneven. These findings add to other studies that have shown links between air pollution and mental health. For example, long-term exposure to air pollution can anxiety and depressionEvidence also shows that hospital visits increase on days with high air pollution levels. emergency department for spiritual reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/3851453-long-term-air-pollution-exposure-associated-with-late-onset-depression-in-older-adults-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos