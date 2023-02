Soft materials can provide “wear and forget” health monitoring

share this

article This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License. Breathable, stretchable, and extremely soft ‘skin-like’ materials can be used to develop wearable bioelectronic devices that can be attached to the skin for health monitoring. Cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are among the leading causes of disability and death in the United States. Long-term home health monitoring solutions can detect these chronic diseases early and lead to timely intervention. This new material could pave the way for devices that track multiple vital signs, such as blood pressure, heart electrical activity, and skin hydration. “Our overall goal is to help improve the long-term biocompatibility and long-term precision of wearable bioelectronics through innovation in this fundamental porous material with many new properties.” said Zheng Yan, assistant professor of chemical and biomedical engineering. Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Missouri. liquid metal elastomer compositeThe characteristic of the material is the softness like skin. “It’s so soft and so stretchy that the user can’t mechanically feel the device on the human body,” says Yan. “You can’t feel it and you’ll probably forget. It can feel about 20 kilopascals or more of pressure when something is pulled against your skin, but this material is more than that.” because there is less pressure.” Its integrated antibacterial and antiviral properties also help prevent harmful pathogens from forming on the skin surface beneath the device during prolonged use. “We call this mechanical and electrical decoupling. So when the material is stretched, the change in electrical performance during human motion is insignificant, and the device is isolated from the human body with high quality biosignals can be recorded,” says Yan. . While other researchers have worked on similar designs for liquid metal-elastomeric composites, Yan says the breathable “porous” material developed by a team at the University of Missouri has the ability to expand when the material is stretched. It says it has a new approach because it can prevent liquid metal from leaking. the human body moves. This work builds on the team’s existing proof of concept, as demonstrated in previous work, including a cardiac monitor currently in development. In the future, Yan hopes that the biological data collected by the device will be wirelessly transmitted to a smartphone or similar electronic device so that it can be shared with medical professionals. Research published in journals scientific progressthe National Science Foundation, the Office of Naval Research, the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funding agencies. sauce: University of Missouri

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.futurity.org/health-monitoring-soft-material-2872162/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos