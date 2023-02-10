Lung protein found to block COVID-19 infection





Researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia have discovered a lung protein that blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection, potentially a new route to therapeutic drug development COVID-19This protein, called leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15), is an integral receptor that binds. SARS-CoV-2 without transmitting infection, according to The study was published Thursday of PLOSbiology. “Together with two other groups, one in Oxford and one in Brown and Yale, we have discovered a new receptor for the LRRC15 protein that can block SARS-CoV-2. We found that it works by binding and isolating, reducing infection,” said Professor Greg Neely of the Charles Perkins Center and School of Life and Environmental Sciences. “The fact that there are natural immune receptors that we didn’t know about that lines our lungs that block and control viruses is very interesting.” LRRC15 was discovered by researchers as a result of work aimed at providing a more comprehensive assessment of the host factors that regulate binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein beyond the known primary receptor ACE2. I was. The research team used genome-wide CRISPR activation to identify interactions between these different hosts and SARS-CoV-2 and found that LRRC15, like ACE2, is a receptor for the virus. However, unlike ACE2, LRRC15 does not support infection. In addition, their ability to attach and immobilize viruses prevents them from infecting other cells. “I think it’s a bit like molecular Velcro in that it sticks to the viral spike and pulls it away from the target cell,” said Lipin Lu, a postdoctoral researcher at the Neely Institute. PhD student Matthew Waller, who was part of the research team, added: LRRC15.” LRRC15 is found in many tissue types around the body, including skin, tongue, lung, fibroblasts, placenta, and lymph nodes, but becomes more prevalent in the lung after SARS-CoV-2. “When you stain healthy tissue lung, you don’t see much LRRC15, but you see more protein in COVID-19 lung,” Loo said. “This newly identified protein may be part of the body’s natural response to fight infection, creating a barrier that physically separates the virus from the lung cells most susceptible to COVID-19. I think there is.” According to Loo, this recent study is consistent with previous research from Imperial College London, which showed that lack of LRRC15 in the blood indicates more severe cases of COVID-19, suggesting that individuals against the virus helped assemble the various reactions of Another key finding of this study has to do with fibrosis (scarring and thickening of lung tissue that can occur as a result of infection or inflammation), which can lead to breathing problems. “This is a very important new gene because this receptor can block COVID-19 infection while simultaneously activating the body’s antiviral response and suppressing the body’s fibrotic response,” Neely said. says. “This discovery will help develop new antiviral and antifibrotic drugs that can help treat pathogenic coronaviruses, and possibly other viruses and other situations where pulmonary fibrosis occurs.” Using their findings, the team is now taking a dual approach to study the development of therapeutics targeting LRRC15 that may work in multiple variants. One strategy targets the nose as a prophylactic treatment and the second is aimed at treating the lungs in severe cases.

