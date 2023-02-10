Single oral dose of azithromycin reduces risk of postpartum sepsis and death

A single oral dose of azithromycin was found to significantly reduce the risk of maternal sepsis or death in women planning a vaginal delivery, according to new data published in . New England Journal of Medicine.

National Institutes of Health (NIH)-led Phase 3 trial (A-PLUS; ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03871491) included 29,278 women who were at least 28 weeks’ gestation and who were in labor and planning a vaginal delivery. Between September 2020 and her August 2022, study participants were randomly assigned to receive her single 2g oral dose. Azithromycin or placebo during labour. The primary endpoints of the study were the incidence of maternal mortality or sepsis and the incidence of intrapartum/neonatal mortality or sepsis.

Within the first 6 weeks after delivery, the incidence of maternal sepsis or death was 1.6% in the azithromycin group compared with 2.4% in the placebo group, with a relative risk of 0.67 (95% CI, 0.56-0.79; P. <.001). Findings showed that the primary maternal outcome was primarily driven by the difference in the incidence of sepsis between the azithromycin and placebo groups (1.5% vs. 2.3%, respectively), with a relative risk of 0.65 (95% CI, 0.55- 0.77).

Treatment with azithromycin significantly reduced the risk of maternal sepsis or death compared with placebo, but the analysis showed little effect on neonatal death or sepsis (10.5% vs. 10.3%), with a relative risk of 1.02 (95% CI, 0.95–1.09; P. =.56).

The study was originally designed to enroll up to 34,000 women. However, during the interim analysis, the trial was stopped early due to clear maternal benefit based on data and recommendations from the Safety Monitoring Board.

said Diana W. Bianchi, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Laboratory at the NIH. Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the primary funder of the trial. “There is an urgent need for effective strategies to prevent pregnancy-related infections, which account for approximately 10% of maternal deaths worldwide.”

