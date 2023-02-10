Health
Could a Deadly Fungus Really Cause a Pandemic? : Goats and Soda : NPR
HBO Max/screenshot via NPR
A new HBO show from a scientific point of view Last of Us Telling us a fascinating ruckus.
In the show, climate change has fueled the rise of new pathogens, sweeping the world, infecting humans, turning them into zombies, and controlling their brains.
But the source of infection is a little surprising. “Bacteria? Virus?” A TV journalist asks a scientist in front of a live audience in the first episode.
“It’s a fungus,” the scientist replies. the audience laughs.
“Yes, that’s the normal reaction,” says the scientist.
He then explains why fungi are a terrifying threat to mankind, pointing to the idea that rising temperatures on Earth make them more susceptible to infecting humans.
I have to admit I laughed out loud too when I saw this scene. I thought, “Is it a fungus that will destroy humanity? Come on.” “It’s not unlikely.”
But then, for this article, I began investigating the fungus’ potential to cause pandemics. I have to admit, I was wrong. That’s because there’s growing evidence—actual evidence—that climate change could actually make this class of pathogens more dangerous to humans.
Virus vs fungus? What is the greater danger to humanity?
For the last ten years, I have been reporting on infectious diseases. I have often asked scientists, “What keeps you awake at night? What are the types of pathogens that could cause horrific pandemics?” Each time, I have heard over and over again about one type of pathogen: a virus. The specific families of viruses that scientists worry about vary, but are usually flu, SARS-like coronaviruses, or paramyxoviruses (these are the ones that cause horrific diseases like). Nipah and Hendra).
No one answered my question with “fungi”. Also, no fungus has caused a large-scale pandemic like the world has experienced with his COVID-19. reason? Viruses have some major advantages over fungi when it comes to infecting humans. First of all, they spread much faster.
“So the big advantage for viruses is that one virus particle can become thousands of particles in a very short time,” Dr. Eileen Maria MartyHe is an infectious disease specialist at Florida International University and has worked with the World Health Organization on several recent outbreaks, including Ebola in West Africa in 2014 and Zika in 2016.
“More,” says Marty. [the virus] It tends to mutate because it produces more virus particles. “
Their tendency to mutate means that viruses can change and evolve much faster than fungi. “These mutations can lead to new versions that are more dangerous,” says Marty. Then, very soon, the whole world becomes susceptible to the virus again. This is what we have experienced with omicron and its myriad variants.
Here are the important parts: Normally fungi cannot do this. the study is showing. Scientists estimate that they mutate about 10,000 times slower than viruses on average. (Exact estimates will vary for specific viruses and fungi.)
Additionally, Marty emphasizes that people with healthy immune systems can fight fungal infections before they become dangerous. It doesn’t make you sick when it enters your body.” The same cannot be said for many viruses.
So I ask Marty. “If you had to spend your money on what would cause the next pandemic, would you spend your money on fungi and viruses?”
“I put it on the virus. I really do,” she says without hesitation. “But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t pay attention to fungi. people are dying from fungal infections.” 1.6 million People die from fungal infections every year. And there is growing concern that these deaths will increase, in part due to climate change.
The fungus is changing and may become more infectious to humans
Here’s the program Last of Us Get the science right, or at least partially right. Most fungi live in the environment of the earth, such as soil and plants.they say they can’t survive in humans because humans are too hot Laura GoodmanHe studies pathogen genomics at Cornell University.
But as a scientist in the first episode Last of Us “There is currently no reason for fungi to evolve to withstand higher temperatures. But what if that changed? What if, say, the world got slightly warmer? [a] How fungi evolve. ”
In other words, will climate change put pressure on fungi to survive in high temperatures like our bodies, making them more likely to infect humans?
There is some evidence that this process is already happening. In at least one fungal species, white ears. first detected It occurred in a 70-year-old woman’s ear in Japan in 2009 and has already occurred independently on three continents.
“This fungal species is very nasty,” says Goodman.
“Not only that, but it also seems to have great benefits in changing in ways that can cause illness in people.”
the study suggestion C. ear It could mutate as quickly as some viruses, and rising temperatures in some parts of the world may have allowed it to survive in higher temperatures.
right now, C. ear This is a big problem in many hospitals, including in the United States, says Goodman. But it’s primarily a risk for people with compromised immune systems and who are very sick.
She fears that may change.
“Fungal infections definitely keep me up at night,” she says. We don’t know much. “
And while fungi have never caused deadly pandemics in humans, they have caused terrifying outbreaks in wildlife.
“All you have to do is look at white-nosed bats, white-nosed frogs and salamanders. chytrid“These fungi are truly devastating pathogens for these species and can essentially wipe out entire groups of these wildlife.”
Turns out, the writers of the HBO show got more of the science right than I expected. But rest assured. There is no current evidence that fungi exist on the horizon that infect our brains and take control of our minds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/02/10/1156032770/the-last-of-us-made-us-wonder-could-a-deadly-fungus-really-cause-a-pandemic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Could a Deadly Fungus Really Cause a Pandemic? : Goats and Soda : NPR
- UK Daily Deals: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-order from just 50 in the UK (Save 10)
- The 10-day-old baby and mother were rescued after 90 hours
- Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead the defense-focused Pro Football HOF class
- 52nd Street Lords Return to Schenectady
- Video: AHA, CHA call for vaccination to prevent COVID-19, flu and RSV infections
- Single oral dose of azithromycin reduces risk of postpartum sepsis and death
- Kristen Stewart to Play Influential American Writer Susan Sontag in Brouhaha Entertainment’s Feature Film (Exclusive) | News
- Shastri sparks ‘3D cricketers’ debate after Karthik’s ‘sensitive’ remark | Cricket
- Exclusive | Anil Kapoor says he was asked to turn his TV thriller 24 into a daily soap opera: ‘Despite the awards, it wasn’t greenlit for season 3’
- Satellite images showed that the Turkey quake opened a 190-mile-long fissure
- NFHCA names 15 Mountain Hawks National Academic Squad