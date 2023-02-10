Could a Deadly Fungus Really Cause a Pandemic? : Goats and Soda : NPR

. HBO Max/screenshot via NPR

HBO Max/screenshot via NPR

A new HBO show from a scientific point of view Last of Us Telling us a fascinating ruckus.

In the show, climate change has fueled the rise of new pathogens, sweeping the world, infecting humans, turning them into zombies, and controlling their brains.

But the source of infection is a little surprising. “Bacteria? Virus?” A TV journalist asks a scientist in front of a live audience in the first episode.

“It’s a fungus,” the scientist replies. the audience laughs.

“Yes, that’s the normal reaction,” says the scientist.

He then explains why fungi are a terrifying threat to mankind, pointing to the idea that rising temperatures on Earth make them more susceptible to infecting humans.

I have to admit I laughed out loud too when I saw this scene. I thought, “Is it a fungus that will destroy humanity? Come on.” “It’s not unlikely.”

But then, for this article, I began investigating the fungus’ potential to cause pandemics. I have to admit, I was wrong. That’s because there’s growing evidence—actual evidence—that climate change could actually make this class of pathogens more dangerous to humans.

Virus vs fungus? What is the greater danger to humanity?

For the last ten years, I have been reporting on infectious diseases. I have often asked scientists, “What keeps you awake at night? What are the types of pathogens that could cause horrific pandemics?” Each time, I have heard over and over again about one type of pathogen: a virus. The specific families of viruses that scientists worry about vary, but are usually flu, SARS-like coronaviruses, or paramyxoviruses (these are the ones that cause horrific diseases like). Nipah and Hendra).

No one answered my question with “fungi”. Also, no fungus has caused a large-scale pandemic like the world has experienced with his COVID-19. reason? Viruses have some major advantages over fungi when it comes to infecting humans. First of all, they spread much faster.

“So the big advantage for viruses is that one virus particle can become thousands of particles in a very short time,” Dr. Eileen Maria MartyHe is an infectious disease specialist at Florida International University and has worked with the World Health Organization on several recent outbreaks, including Ebola in West Africa in 2014 and Zika in 2016.

“More,” says Marty. [the virus] It tends to mutate because it produces more virus particles. “

Their tendency to mutate means that viruses can change and evolve much faster than fungi. “These mutations can lead to new versions that are more dangerous,” says Marty. Then, very soon, the whole world becomes susceptible to the virus again. This is what we have experienced with omicron and its myriad variants.

Here are the important parts: Normally fungi cannot do this. the study is showing. Scientists estimate that they mutate about 10,000 times slower than viruses on average. (Exact estimates will vary for specific viruses and fungi.)

Additionally, Marty emphasizes that people with healthy immune systems can fight fungal infections before they become dangerous. It doesn’t make you sick when it enters your body.” The same cannot be said for many viruses.

So I ask Marty. “If you had to spend your money on what would cause the next pandemic, would you spend your money on fungi and viruses?”

“I put it on the virus. I really do,” she says without hesitation. “But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t pay attention to fungi. people are dying from fungal infections.” 1.6 million People die from fungal infections every year. And there is growing concern that these deaths will increase, in part due to climate change.

The fungus is changing and may become more infectious to humans

Here’s the program Last of Us Get the science right, or at least partially right. Most fungi live in the environment of the earth, such as soil and plants.they say they can’t survive in humans because humans are too hot Laura GoodmanHe studies pathogen genomics at Cornell University.

But as a scientist in the first episode Last of Us “There is currently no reason for fungi to evolve to withstand higher temperatures. But what if that changed? What if, say, the world got slightly warmer? [a] How fungi evolve. ”

In other words, will climate change put pressure on fungi to survive in high temperatures like our bodies, making them more likely to infect humans?

There is some evidence that this process is already happening. In at least one fungal species, white ears. first detected It occurred in a 70-year-old woman’s ear in Japan in 2009 and has already occurred independently on three continents.

. Nicholas Armor/Photo Alliance via Getty Images

“This fungal species is very nasty,” says Goodman.

“Not only that, but it also seems to have great benefits in changing in ways that can cause illness in people.”

the study suggestion C. ear It could mutate as quickly as some viruses, and rising temperatures in some parts of the world may have allowed it to survive in higher temperatures.

right now, C. ear This is a big problem in many hospitals, including in the United States, says Goodman. But it’s primarily a risk for people with compromised immune systems and who are very sick.

She fears that may change.

“Fungal infections definitely keep me up at night,” she says. We don’t know much. “

And while fungi have never caused deadly pandemics in humans, they have caused terrifying outbreaks in wildlife.

“All you have to do is look at white-nosed bats, white-nosed frogs and salamanders. chytrid“These fungi are truly devastating pathogens for these species and can essentially wipe out entire groups of these wildlife.”

Turns out, the writers of the HBO show got more of the science right than I expected. But rest assured. There is no current evidence that fungi exist on the horizon that infect our brains and take control of our minds.