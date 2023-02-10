Moderate drinking linked to lower dementia risk









Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Maintaining light to moderate levels of alcohol consumption was associated with a lower risk of dementia, according to a study published in . JAMA network open. In addition, the first study author Keun Hye Jeon, MD, Researchers from the Department of Family Medicine, Chagumi Medical Center, Cha National University in Gumi, South Korea, found that alcohol consumption varied from severe to moderate, or that light alcohol consumption was introduced. . alcohol consumption Both were associated with a reduced risk of all-cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers have found that light to moderate alcohol consumption is associated with a reduced risk of dementia. Image: Adobe Stock

“Today, more than 57 million people worldwide have dementia, and this number is expected to rise to more than 152 million by 2050,” write Jeon and colleagues. “Alcohol consumption is generally considered a potential modifiable risk factor for dementia, but results in the literature are not entirely consistent.” A retrospective cohort study involving 3,933,382 participants (mean age 55 years, male 51.8%) from the Korean National Health Insurance database investigated the relationship between alcohol consumption patterns and the incidence of all-cause dementia, vascular dementia, and AD. I investigated. The participant was over 40 years old, had a national medical examination in 2009, and had his second medical examination in 2011. The researchers used Cox proportional hazards regression analysis to determine hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals for the association between alcohol consumption and incidence of dementia. newly diagnosed vascular dementiaAD or other dementia served as the primary endpoint of the study. Daily alcohol consumption was defined as mild as less than 15g, moderate as between 15g and 29.9g, severe as over 30g, and none as 0g per day. The researchers reported that 2.5% of the participants had all-cause dementia, 2% AD, and 0.3% vascular dementia, with an average follow-up of 6.3 years after a 1-year lag period. The study found that participants who continued to drink moderately had a 21% lower risk of all-cause dementia (adjusted HR = 0.79; 95% CI 0.77-0.81) compared to participants who continued to drink moderately. , who had a 17% lower risk of alcohol consumption (aHR = 0.83; 95% CI, 0.79-0.88) compared with participants who remained abstinent. However, those who continued to drink heavily had an 8% increased risk of all-cause dementia (aHR = 1.08; 95% CI, 1.03-1.12). Researchers reported similar patterns for Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. Non-drinkers who started using light alcohol had a lower risk of all-cause dementia (aHR = 0.93; 95% CI, 0.9-0.96) and AD (aHR = 0.92; 95% CI, 0.89-0.95) I understand. Light drinkers who maintained their consumption level. Those who reduced alcohol consumption from severe to moderate had an 8% lower risk of all-cause dementia (aHR = 0.92; 95% CI, 0.86-0.99) and a 12% lower risk of AD ( aHR = 0.88; 95% CI, 0.81–0.95). Studies have shown that people who quit drinking, and those who already drink and increase their alcohol consumption, all have an increased risk of all-cause dementia compared to those who maintain their drinking levels. “In our analysis, maintaining light to moderate alcohol consumption was associated with a lower risk of dementia, whereas maintaining heavy drinking was associated with an increased risk of dementia.” ,” write Jeon and colleagues. “In particular, our analysis, stratified by initial alcohol consumption, showed that the reduction from heavy to moderate drinking and the onset of light drinking significantly increased the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease from all causes. It shows that it is associated with a decline.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/psychiatry/20230210/moderate-alcohol-consumption-linked-to-lower-dementia-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos