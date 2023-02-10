



Precision Health is applicable to all disciplines of University of California, Irvinehas integrated its technology to create patient-targeted health and wellness strategies. In February 2022, the university will Established Precision Health Laboratory, an interdisciplinary, campus-wide initiative to develop solutions for precision medicine. IPH’s future brick-and-mortar stores will enable data scientists to collaborate with clinicians to develop analytical tools. “Precision Health is truly a fusion of several key pillars. Understanding the interdisciplinary nature of this research is actually why IPH was born. Leslie ThompsonProfessor of the Faculty of Medicine and Biological Sciences. The launch of IPH was driven by the need to understand health data. This has combined EHR, genomics and other medical data with his ML analytical powers, Chang said. UCI has made various investments in precision health analytics, including recently replicating its EHR system on Syntropy, a data management and analytics platform hosted in the AWS cloud. “Basically, it gives you the flexibility and power to look at all your data in a very efficient way with advanced analytics,” he says. expedition: How technology can help identify and track social determinants of health data. Other data computing environments on the UCI campus borrow from architectures developed at major technology companies. Google, Chan adds. Combining Kubernetes with containerization technology allows Chang’s team to easily orchestrate his AI software development on his cluster of flexible, hybrid, on-premises, cloud-based computing. The system can automatically scale computing resources, including specialized resources. NVIDIA His team leverages GPUs to train algorithms on high-dimensional data such as images, waveforms and videos. “By utilizing a hardware and software stack optimized by a leading AI company, our team is maximizing our investment in computing resources and reaching our goal of enabling precision medicine. I can concentrate,” he says. As a radiologist, Chang relies on predictive modeling and data analytics for personalized treatment and health maintenance. “The same key technologies like NVIDIA hardware and cloud-native services are driving his AI innovations, whether in research or clinical environments,” he says. Chang believes that healthcare is still in the early days of precision medicine, and that it makes sense to analyze data in sophisticated ways. But the future, he says, means linking multiple types of data and using ML to make sense of it.

