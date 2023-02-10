Health
Community gardening reduces cancer risk, improves mental health, study finds
Data from 145 people who gardened and did not reveal that those who gardened increased their fiber intake, spent more time in moderate or vigorous physical activity, and experienced reduced stress and anxiety. Data from 146 individuals were analyzed. Report published in Lancet Planet HealthThis is the first randomized controlled trial in community gardening.
The purpose of the study was to see if gardening could encourage people to adopt healthier habits, said the study’s lead author and professor at the University of Colorado in Boulder and Barcelona International Health. said Dr. Jill Litt, a senior researcher at the Institute. TODAY.com.
Nearly 70 percent of Americans are overweight or obese, according to Litt.
“These are big numbers that need big solutions,” she adds. “I know education doesn’t work. Telling people to lose weight doesn’t work, and dieting doesn’t work.”
Litt and her team wondered if one way to help people live healthier lives would be to engage them in fun activities that help them make better food choices and get more exercise. A community garden seemed like an ideal strategy. Because planting and maintaining crops gives you exercise, and the resulting fresh produce improves your diet.
To test the theory, researchers recruited 291 people on a waiting list to use a plot of land in one of 37 community gardens in the Denver area. Half of the participants were moved to the top of the waiting list and got plots, while the other half did not. , an introductory course in gardening was offered. (Those who did not, the control group, received a garden plot the following year as a thank you for participating.)
Participants’ health status was assessed at three points during the study through surveys that included questions about stress and anxiety, height, weight, and waist circumference. Participants were also asked to wear a thigh-mounted accelerometer for a week after each evaluation so that researchers could track how much they moved.
When Litt and her team analyzed the data, they found “concrete evidence that community gardening can play an important role in the prevention of cancer, chronic disease, and mental disorders.” press release.
Compared to controls, horticulturists consumed an average of up to 1.4 grams more fiber each day, exercised 5.8 extra minutes per day at moderate or vigorous levels, and showed reduced anxiety and stress.
“From a clinical standpoint, lower levels of stress and anxiety are really good news,” Ritt explains. increase.”(research It suggests that anxiety disorders can increase systemic inflammation. )
The increase in physical activity may seem small, but it adds up to about 40 minutes a week, Litt says. While that alone doesn’t reach the recommended 150 minutes per week, the participant achieved nearly a third of that.
Participants in the gardening group consumed more fruits and vegetables, but the difference was not statistically significant when the researchers first looked at the data. , noticed that participants were not growing much fruit, and reanalyzed the data to focus on vegetables. They found that gardeners consumed more vegetables to a statistically significant degree.
The lesson from the study is, “What I tell my patients is that physical activity of all kinds is beneficial,” says Sean P., assistant professor of cardiovascular disease prevention at NYU Langone Health. Dr. Heffron said. TODAY.com. “It doesn’t have to come from what we think of exercise as going to the gym or running around the park. It could be something you enjoy.”
Additionally, community gardens could be a way for people living in food deserts—areas where there is nowhere to buy healthy, affordable food—to get fresh vegetables and fruits, Heffron said. increase. Anything you want to eat, and now you have instant access. “
And it should come as no surprise that you’re out and about gardening Lowering people’s stress levels, explains Hefron.There are studies that just show that being in nature You can reduce stress.
The study shows that “low-tech things can have a big impact on people’s health,” Daniel Sullivan, M.D., of the Cleveland Clinic told TODAY.com. Kudos to the people,” Sullivan continued, adding that the research “motivates my wife and I to acquire a roof garden plot.”
The new research is “important,” Julia Dennison, a registered dietitian at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, tells TODAY.com. Gardening is a good hobby that relieves stress and anxiety.”
Another benefit: This kind of garden also provides an opportunity to build a sense of community, says Denison.
