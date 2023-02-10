Bird flu linked to deaths of black bears, mountain lions in Colorado, according to CPW





DENVER – The bird flu outbreak that has claimed the lives of thousands of wild birds in Colorado since the spring of 2022 continues to spread to other susceptible hosts, increasing the number of mammalian species affected by the highly pathogenic disease. The list keeps growing. wildlife officials said Thursday. A black bear in Huelfano County was euthanized after testing positive for bird flu in October, and a skunk tested positive in November and died in Gunnison County. was confirmed. wildlife. All three of these cases showed signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) before and after death, he said. Other suspected mammalian cases have been detected in the state and are awaiting confirmatory testing. Related: Bird flu cases increase in Denver metropolitan area A black bear in Huelfano County was spotted having seizures by wildlife officers, with the knowledge that “many infectious diseases cause neurological symptoms,” according to CPW Regional Wildlife Manager Mike Brown. After making the decision to euthanize the animal based on Duncan said the puma, which was found dead outside Gunnison city limits in mid-January, had necrosis in his liver and bronchial interstitial pneumonia, and was found in a house cat with HPAI. Recent spillovers of H5N1 to other mammalian species have also been reported in skunks, foxes, black bears, bobcats, coyotes, raccoons and even seals, but “the number of mammalian cases is currently low,” Duncan said. says. So far, about 120 mammals nationwide have been infected with H5N1 avian influenza. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). US Department of Agriculture According to CPW officials, the most commonly affected wild birds in Colorado are geese, as well as raptors and other carnivorous birds that feed on goose carcasses. “These mammals can become infected by eating wild birds that are sick or die of HPAI. However, not all mammals that eat sick birds develop HPAI,” Duncan said. I’m here. What does this mean for me? Bird-to-human transmission of H5N1 is very rare, but it does occur, but it usually requires close and long-term contact with an infected bird. Symptoms of bird flu in humans range from asymptomatic or mild illness (red eyes, fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, fatigue, etc.) to severe illness (pneumonia) and ultimately death. Approximately 60% of all human cases, According to the World Health Organization. Most avian influenza virus infections can be treated with current antiviral drugs (such as Tamiflu) if treatment is started early after symptoms begin. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):. Wildlife officials continue to urge people to keep their distance from wildlife and not to touch sick or dead birds. Additionally, CPW encourages people to contact their local office immediately if they notice three or more dead birds in one area within a few weeks. in denveranyone who encounters a sick or dead bird should call 311. For up-to-date information on Colorado bird flu cases and protocols, see the state’s Faculty of Agriculture website. follow up What would you like Denver7 to follow up with? Do you have a story, topic or issue you’d like us to revisit? Let us know using the contact form below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denver7.com/news/state-news/bird-flu-linked-to-deaths-of-black-bear-mountain-lion-in-colorado-cpw-warns-against-handling-dead-birds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos