Family history influences individual risk of major depression





Frederikke Hørdam Gronemann, PhD, Msc Having a family history of major depression may significantly increase an individual’s risk of developing it major depression.1 A team led by Frederikke Hørdam Gronemann, PhD, Msc, Center for Clinical Research and Prevention, Copenhagen University Hospital–Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg identified an association between family history of major depression and risk of major depression. , type of kinship, age of affected family members. Major depression is often clustered in families. However, it is unclear how a family history of major depression confers an individual’s lifetime risk of major depression. This helps highlight the importance of identifying and preventing the possible depressive effects of the family environment. In this cohort study, investigators collected data from all Danish citizens born between 1960 and 2003, with known parental identities, from their 15th birthday onwards for major depression, censorship, or 12 years of 2018. I tracked it down to the 31st of the month to find out. Exposures included families suffering from major depression for the first time. International Classification of Diseases, 8th Edition Codes 296.09, 296.29, 298.09, and 300.49 or 10th revision Codes F32.0-F33.9, family age at onset of MD, and individual age at exposure to family major depression. The researchers sought the main results of the incidence risk ratio (IRR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) estimates for first major depression calculated by multivariate Poisson regression. The study included 2.9 million people who developed major depression during follow-up. Results show that maternal, paternal, or full sibling exposure to major depression was associated with a two-fold higher risk of major depression (IRR, 2.10; 95% CI, 2.02- 2.19; IRR, 2.04; 95% CI, 1.94-2.14; IRR, 2.08; 95% CI, 1.97-2.19) especially for men. Researchers found that the associated risks increased with the number of affected family members. A similar pattern was seen in women. Family age at onset of major depression in men was not associated with major depression, whereas maternal onset younger than 69 years in women was associated with higher IRR for major depression (age < 40 years: IRR, 1.64; 95% CI, 1.28 -2.10; 40-49 years: IRR, 1.62; 95% CI, 1.27-2.07; 50-59 years: IRR, 1.56; 95% CI, 1.22-2.00; -69 years: IRR, 1.67; 95% CI, 1.28-2.16) compared with women aged ≥70 years with maternal MD. For men, exposure to maternal major depression before age 30 years (<1 year: IRR, 1.95; 95% CI, 1.70-2.25; age 1 to <12 years: IRR, 2.31; 95% CI, 12-<19 years: IRR, 2.18; 95% CI, 2.03-2.35; 19-<30 years: IRR, 1.42; 95% CI, 1.32-1.53 was related. Furthermore, exposure to maternal major depression at age 30 years or older was found to lower the IRR to 0.77 (95% CI, 0.70-0.85). Findings were similar for all types of courtesies and for women. “In this study, [major depression] It was associated with an increase in the number of affected family members, but did not vary by gender or type of kinship. [major depression] During childhood and adolescence, it was associated with increased risk,” the authors wrote. Gronemann FH, Jacobsen RK, Wium-Andersen MK, Jørgensen MB, Osler M, Jørgensen TSH. Association between familial clusters of major depression and risk of major depression. JAMA Psychiatry. Published online February 8, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2022.4965

