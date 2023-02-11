Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of bird flu





Berthoud, Colorado — McDonough’s little piece of paradise off the Parish Road is a great place to raise a family and watch the falcons fly. “I have land to fly around in the area. We do wild hacking. I mean I let him go and they go up to the training post and basically sit there for hours a day.” Then I call them out with a lure.” William McDonough. McDonough is an accomplished falconer and has worked with birds and falcons for 18 years. “They brought me so much comfort. Being a veteran and having suffered a lot of trauma, looking into the eyes of these things brings me peace and comfort that I can’t get from anything else.” He said. If he had to pick a favorite, it would probably be Vesta, a rescued falcon who eventually became his best friend. . “It was Monday when she flew on that perch. I noticed she was sick on Wednesday,” said McDonagh, who immediately called his vet. The earliest I could see her was Thursday morning at 9:30. Vesta was dead on the examination table by 10:30. Death was horrific.” According to Vesta’s autopsy records by the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Colorado State University, the bird tested positive for avian influenza subtype H5, which has been found in birds nationwide. “All the state veterinarians I’ve worked with say the same thing: It’s highly virulent,” McDonough said. He now has to quarantine all birds on his property and not give them the chance to come into contact with wild birds. His rooster is now kept in the coop and the other hawks and falcons in the living room. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the strain spreads and kills in several different species of birds and is fatal when spread to certain mammals. is. As of Friday, more than 6,100 bird flu cases have been reported across the United States. Department of AgricultureOf those, 164 cases have been reported in Colorado. McDonough hopes that more resources and a potential vaccine will be approved by U.S. veterinarians soon, but in the meantime he’s urging other bird owners to take precautions seriously. I warn you to take “If you can handle poultry, keep them out of the coop. Don’t share water sources and food,” he suggested. “Some of these falcons are worth tens of thousands of dollars. All my falcons are hand-me-downs from rescues. But heartache is the biggest pain. I miss Vesta so much.” follow up What would you like Denver7 to follow up with? Do you have a story, topic or issue you’d like us to revisit? Let us know using the contact form below.

