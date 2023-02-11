Can Intermittent Fasting Help You Live Longer?





Intermittent fasting is unique to other forms of dieting because you don’t have to. … [+] Change what you eat to see results. Getty One of the most effective weight loss strategies isn’t changing what you eat, but changing when you eat, according to new research. Time-restricted eating, a form of intermittent fasting, reduces the opportunity to eat throughout the day. start. now, Recent research Researchers in the Department of Nutrition and Integrative Physiology at the University of Utah suggest that intermittent fasting may also help you live longer. In contrast to the average American who eats all day long, intermittent fasters limit their meals based on the time of day or day of the week. Others choose to eat everything and then fast for 16 hours. increase. There are many different approaches to intermittent fasting, but consistency is key to seeing results. Don’t be surprised if you feel hungry or grumpy when you’re just starting this new eating cycle. After the first few weeks, many people report feeling better than before. Intermittent fasting is unique to other forms of dieting because you don’t necessarily have to change what you eat to get results. Experts recommend eating a variety of foods that contain key nutrients that can help you feel good during the fasting period. Intermittent fasting can help protect various organs from disease when you start paying attention to the types of foods you eat. There is considerable evidence that it may prevent and even reverse some chronic diseases such as neuropathy that accompanies Deota et al. al found that such benefits may be related to molecular changes that occur in multiple organs around the body. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Researchers began the experiment by dividing cohorts of mouse subjects into two groups. One group was placed on a timed feeding schedule with access to food only 9 hours per day. A second group had free access to food throughout the day. All animals were fed the same high-calorie diet. After seven weeks, 22 samples were collected from different organs, including lungs, heart, liver, kidneys, intestines, and various regions of the brain. Surprisingly, Deota et al. al observed changes in nearly 80% of genes collected from animals in the restricted feeding group. Under a diurnal pattern of 12 h light followed by 12 h dark, these genes exhibited greater expression rhythms, promoting metabolic flexibility. These changes likely enhanced the biological processes that support cellular function while simultaneously suppressing inflammation and cell degeneration. Molecular enhancement was detected in almost all major metabolic organs, including heart, liver, muscle and parts of the intestine. By reducing inflammation, stabilizing RNA and protein, and supporting clearance of damaged cells, time-restricted feeding may have reversed some features of aging in this group of animals. For many people, intermittent fasting may be an effective way to manage weight. The long-term effects of intermittent fasting in humans are still incomplete, although recent findings are encouraging. Not understood.

