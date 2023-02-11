How to protect our memory?Education is key, new science suggests

Several factors, such as education, income, and type of work, keep people in their mid-50s mentally sharpa new study found.

An analysis of data from more than 7,000 US adults found that these factors account for nearly 40% of the difference in the amount of cognitive loss by age 54.cognitive abilities such as memory, judgment, concentrationOhio State University scientists reported Wednesday scientific journals.

Researchers analyzed data from the University of Michigan Health and Retirement Study, which has followed more than 20,000 participants for over 20 years. In addition to information on participants’ income, occupation, and educational background, the database of this study included personal information such as marital status, religion, depression, cognitive ability, BMI, activity level, smoking history, and other physical health information. Contains details.

The data the researchers included in their analysis came from a single set of 7,068 adults aged 54 to 65 years in 1996 and 20 years later.

Study co-author Hui Cheng, a sociology professor, believes that the reason college graduates have better cognitive performance in their 50s is because they’re more likely to end up in a mentally demanding job. .

“If you have a job that is mentally stimulating, you are lucky because you are using your brain all the time.” It will be better.”

Still, going to college in your 20s isn’t the only way to avoid cognitive decline before your mid-50s. Previous research has shown that engaging in brain-stimulating hobbies and interests, such as learning a new language, painting, and writing, can also help protect.

The researchers analyzed a variety of factors that affect brain health as we age, but the study did not address the influence of genetics, which may play an important role in cognitive function. No, experts say.

There has been previous research showing that education, financial wealth and access to health care are associated with brain resilience. Dr. Thomas Wisniewski, neuropathologist and director of the New York University Langone Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and its Center for Cognitive Neurology.

Still, genetics aside, the finding that as much as 40% of the difference in cognitive loss at age 54 can be explained by factors that people have little control over is “good news,” he said.

An Ohio study showed that lifestyle factors such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, and participating in strenuous physical activity had little impact on rates of cognitive decline after age 54. They are convinced that there is nothing you can do about it.

“That’s not true in my experience as a clinician, nor has it been shown in other studies.

Learn more about brain health and memory

Physical activity and a healthy diet can be very beneficial when it comes to slowing cognitive decline, Wisniewski said. Management also helps protect.

To illustrate the power of vigorous physical activity even for people in their 70s, he points to his recent one. paper It described two patients who were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and who also had biological markers suggesting they would develop Alzheimer’s disease.

More time can be spent when the patient retires or spends less time at work. strenuous exerciseAnd they both increased the amount of time they spent working out. One patient had no signs of cognitive decline during her 15 years and another patient during her 18 years. In fact, her cognition of one of the patients improved slightly.

“What’s good for the heart is good for the brain,” said Wisniewski.