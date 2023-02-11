Health
How to protect our memory?Education is key, new science suggests
Several factors, such as education, income, and type of work, keep people in their mid-50s mentally sharpa new study found.
An analysis of data from more than 7,000 US adults found that these factors account for nearly 40% of the difference in the amount of cognitive loss by age 54.cognitive abilities such as memory, judgment, concentrationOhio State University scientists reported Wednesday scientific journals.
Researchers analyzed data from the University of Michigan Health and Retirement Study, which has followed more than 20,000 participants for over 20 years. In addition to information on participants’ income, occupation, and educational background, the database of this study included personal information such as marital status, religion, depression, cognitive ability, BMI, activity level, smoking history, and other physical health information. Contains details.
The data the researchers included in their analysis came from a single set of 7,068 adults aged 54 to 65 years in 1996 and 20 years later.
Study co-author Hui Cheng, a sociology professor, believes that the reason college graduates have better cognitive performance in their 50s is because they’re more likely to end up in a mentally demanding job. .
“If you have a job that is mentally stimulating, you are lucky because you are using your brain all the time.” It will be better.”
Still, going to college in your 20s isn’t the only way to avoid cognitive decline before your mid-50s. Previous research has shown that engaging in brain-stimulating hobbies and interests, such as learning a new language, painting, and writing, can also help protect.
The researchers analyzed a variety of factors that affect brain health as we age, but the study did not address the influence of genetics, which may play an important role in cognitive function. No, experts say.
There has been previous research showing that education, financial wealth and access to health care are associated with brain resilience. Dr. Thomas Wisniewski, neuropathologist and director of the New York University Langone Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and its Center for Cognitive Neurology.
Still, genetics aside, the finding that as much as 40% of the difference in cognitive loss at age 54 can be explained by factors that people have little control over is “good news,” he said.
An Ohio study showed that lifestyle factors such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, and participating in strenuous physical activity had little impact on rates of cognitive decline after age 54. They are convinced that there is nothing you can do about it.
“That’s not true in my experience as a clinician, nor has it been shown in other studies.
Learn more about brain health and memory
Physical activity and a healthy diet can be very beneficial when it comes to slowing cognitive decline, Wisniewski said. Management also helps protect.
To illustrate the power of vigorous physical activity even for people in their 70s, he points to his recent one. paper It described two patients who were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and who also had biological markers suggesting they would develop Alzheimer’s disease.
More time can be spent when the patient retires or spends less time at work. strenuous exerciseAnd they both increased the amount of time they spent working out. One patient had no signs of cognitive decline during her 15 years and another patient during her 18 years. In fact, her cognition of one of the patients improved slightly.
“What’s good for the heart is good for the brain,” said Wisniewski.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/aging/protect-memory-education-key-new-science-suggests-rcna69400
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to protect our memory?Education is key, new science suggests
- Men’s Hockey Caps Season Sweep Over RPI with 3-2 Road Win
- Donald Trump’s legal team is giving an additional classified file to the Department of Justice.
- UK narrowly avoids recession, but expects recession in 2023
- Actor Cody Longo who appeared in Days of Our Lives dies at 34
- Former defense secretary on the message behind the “high-altitude object” crash
- Jokowi Confident Distribution of KUR BSI Strengthens Acehnese Economy
- The best running shoes for men in 2023
- 6 Bollywood Movies Centered On Socially Taboo Subjects
- South Bend native David Filer is fighting his way back to the tennis court
- HYBE Takes Stake in SM Entertainment
- The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 22,000 as the search continues