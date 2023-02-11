Health
Campaigners and scientists work towards faster diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis
Kimberly Gardiner struggled with period cramps and ovarian cysts in her 20s.
She underwent surgery to remove her first cyst when she was 22.
Despite interventions and continued pain, doctors didn’t overlook signs of endometriosis for another eight years, she said.
Gardiner then underwent a laparoscopy (keyhole surgery, commonly used to diagnose endometriosis), and it took 12 months to confirm the diagnosis and begin treatment.
“I was waiting in the public system. [painkillers] To help me get over it,” she said.
“I couldn’t wait any longer, so I went privately.”
About 1 in 9 Australians of childbearing age will develop endometriosisAccording to the Federal Health Service, it can take an average of seven years to be diagnosed.
Conditions such as debilitating pain, migraines, bladder and bowel dysfunction, depression, and infertility.
The federal government recently The situation cost the Australian economy $9.7 billion a year. With health care costs and lost productivity, prompting Secure $50 million or more in your budget For therapy and research.
The Fight ENDO Foundation is preparing a campaign to highlight and address the waiting list for endometriosis surgery.
Executive Director and Founder Maria Kiriakou said women accessing public health systems for both diagnosis and treatment face wait times of 12 months to two years, sometimes longer. said.
“Women with endometriosis face a dilemma: decide whether to openly wait, choose a surgeon privately, or incur significant out-of-pocket costs,” she said. Told.
“Out-of-pocket surgical costs range from $3,000 to $10,000, regardless of whether the patient uses the public or private health care system.”
Mrs. Kiriakou said Wait times have increased significantly during the pandemic Due to delays in the selection process.
Endometriosis Australia, a national advocacy group, said it would support a campaign to diagnose and treat patients within 90 days.
“Most women or individuals with endometriosis [to a doctor] Because they are in pain, by definition their condition should no longer be Category 3 or elective admission, but in reality it should be Category 2 or semi-urgent.
Waitlists vary by state, but on average, between 5% and 8% of all patients waited more than a year for intervention, he said.
“Rural, Indigenous and Indigenous Australians often have to wait much longer than others to get not just surgery, but indeed general care,” he said. Told.
Caroline Gargett, an internationally recognized expert in women’s reproductive health, said a delay in diagnosing endometriosis can cause the disease to progress.
“It gets worse and worse, with much more fibrosis and lesions growing in the pelvic cavity, and large ovarian cysts can develop.
“It jeopardizes a woman’s chances of getting pregnant.”
Study could help reduce diagnosis time
Nicole Fernley knew something was wrong the moment her first period started.
She was 13 years old and was in excruciating pain before fainting and convulsing.
She said doctors and gynecologists had alienated her for years, even when she underwent emergency surgery for a grapefruit-sized ovarian cyst at age 16.
“The doctor said, ‘Oh, this is just part of the growing process,'” Fernley said.
It was another 20 years of excruciating pain and collapse before Ms. Fernley was diagnosed with endometriosis.
“It’s kind of scary to go to your GP and say, ‘Look, something’s wrong, it’s not right,’ and be dismissed as just a woman,” she said.
“I once had a doctor tell me it was all in my head. ‘You’re bringing it into yourself’ was what he really said.”
Currently, there are no early or non-surgical diagnostic tests that detect all types of endometriosis.
But Professor Gargett and scientists at the Hudson Medical Institute in Melbourne say an early-stage concept test offers hope of shortening the time to diagnose the condition and reducing the need for invasive surgery. increase.
in the investigation Published in the journal Reproductive Biomedicine Online In 2021, the research team furthered an established theory that endometriosis is caused by tissue debris regurgitating into the pelvic cavity, where cells establish new growths of endometrial tissue. I was.
Researchers are now investigating whether comparing endometrial tissue in a woman’s menstrual fluid over several cycles can be used to diagnose whether a woman has endometriosis.
“It looks pretty good,” said Professor Gargett.
“We’re looking at something related to the endometrium itself, which could actually not only diagnose disorders, but even detect abnormalities that could be related to aspects of infertility.”
Professor Gargett said the concept is still in its early stages, but subsequent successful trials could eliminate the need for laparoscopies to confirm the condition.
“That would be the ultimate goal because that’s why it’s really taking so long. Nobody wants to put a teenage girl in for laparoscopic surgery,” she said. I got
Fernley also hopes that, in addition to the high media coverage of the issue, more research will lead to girls being diagnosed at 13 instead of 33. increase.
“I hope that in 2023 the idea that people may be diagnosed with common female disorders is not a fantasy.
“I have hope, but it starts with doctors being educated about endometriosis and primary care physicians understanding the symptoms and dealing with them early.
“It’s enough for just one doctor to say, ‘Oh, it looks like endometriosis.'”
