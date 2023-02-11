New guidelines make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood





The Food and Drug Administration Propose new guidelines for donating blood This could increase the number of people eligible to give the gift of life. The FDA is proposing a change that would allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood without first abstaining from sex for a year. During the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, the FDA put a lifetime ban on donating blood from men who have sex with other men. That ban has been relaxed twice. In 2015, it changed to allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood if they abstained from sex for at least a year. These guidelines have been routinely called discriminatory by the American Medical Association. AMA’s Dr. Gerald Harmon said in January 2022: Under the new proposal, gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be allowed to donate blood. However, the guidelines still require anyone who has recently had anal sex with a new partner or multiple partners, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, to have a three-month waiting period before donating. The same three-month waiting period also applies to illegal intravenous drug users and sex workers. In addition, anyone who is HIV-positive or taking HIV medications is prohibited from donating blood, and anyone taking medications or injections to prevent HIV should be allowed 3-24 days from their last dose. You will be asked to wait a month before donating blood. “We will continue to follow the best available scientific evidence to maintain an adequate supply of blood and minimize the risk of transmitting infectious diseases, and will finalize this draft guidance as soon as possible. The FDA said of the proposed guidelines: Comments on suggestions You can submit to the FDA until the end of March. A final decision on any changes will be made at that time. follow up What would you like Denver7 to follow up with? Do you have a story, topic or issue you’d like us to revisit? Let us know using the contact form below.

