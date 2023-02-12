US to test vaccine in poultry as bird flu deaths rise





February 10, 2023 — The Biden administration is testing a vaccine that can be given to poultry to combat the current bird flu outbreak that has killed about 58 million birds, mostly in commercial poultry flocks. To do. These will be the first vaccines in years to be administered to poultry to protect against bird flu. Poultry are already vaccinated against diseases such as infectious bronchitis and are licensed for vaccination against past outbreaks. “The decision to proceed with vaccination is complex and many factors must be considered before implementing a vaccination strategy,” said Mike Stepien, spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a statement. The USDA is “seeking input from various affected industry stakeholders,” Stepien said. The USDA reported this week that 58 million birds, mostly commercially raised poultry, have died in the outbreak because they have been killed to prevent the virus or transmission within the flock. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, every state has had bird flu in wild birds, and in the past 30 days he has had bird flu in poultry flocks in 47 states, including 18 states. In addition to poultry, avian influenza has been detected in Spanish mink, Peruvian sea lions, and Colorado pumas, black bears and skunks. ofdenver post report. According to the CDC, the current outbreak of bird flu (HPAI A(H5)) began in January 2022. This was the first detection in the United States since 2016. Testing helps determine whether a vaccine is a good fit against current strains of avian flu. Officials are concerned that vaccinating birds could hurt US poultry exports. “What are the vaccination trigger points?” David Swain, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture official and poultry veterinarian, told CBS News, “And that’s what they’re seeing. “Are many birds infected with this disease? Or is it some economic loss?” Or is it because the virus is infecting poultry in neighboring states? Avian flu outbreaks are one of the causes of rising egg prices in grocery stores. A Colorado man who tested positive for bird flu is the only human case in the current outbreak, according to the CDC. Seasonal flu vaccinations don’t prevent bird flu infections, but they can reduce the chances of being infected with both human and bird flu viruses at the same time, he said, according to the CDC.

